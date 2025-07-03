How Many Tar Heels Earn Phil Steele Preseason Selections?
So, who is Phill Steele? He is regarded as one of the top football analysts to talk about the game, given he has a preseason selection team based off his name.
GoHeels included more information on who he is in its write up on UNC's Phil Steele selections:
"Nationally known as one of the best football analysts in the country, Phil Steele is best known for his preseason magazine, which provides a comprehensive breakdown of every FBS college football team. Steele's knowledge has landed him on the voting committee for every major postseason award, including the Heisman Trophy."
Four Tar Heels were named to the Phil Steele Preseason ACC Team. Those four being long snapper Spencer Triplett, offensive lineman Daniel King, defensive back Thad Dixon, and running back Davion Gause.
Triplett is entering his fifth season in Chapel Hil, here are some stats and information found on GoHeels:
"2024 - Senior Season
Appeared in 12 games during the 2024 campaign
2023 – Junior Season
Appeared in 13 games as the deep snapper on field goals and PATs • Helped UNC kickers go 22-of-24 on FGs and 51-of-51 on PATs.
2022 – Sophomore Season
Served as the Tar Heels’ snapper on FGs and PATs in all 14 games • Named to the All-ACC Academic Team
2021 – Redshirt Freshman Season
A valuable squad member who added depth at deep snapper • Appeared in the Georgia State game • Redshirted the 2020."
King made his way to Chapel Hill after spending the past three seasons playing at Troy. GoHeels provides more information on the six-foot-five 340-pound lineman:
"Prior to North Carolina
• Played three seasons on the offensive line at Troy • Earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors following the 2023 and 2024 seasons • Allowed only nine sacks in 1,396 pass blocking snaps for his career at Troy • Was a team captain and played both tackle and guard • Played one season at Georgia Military Academy prior to time at Troy"
Thad Dixon is joining his defensive head coach from the Washington Huskies last season, Steve Beilchick, son of head coach Bill Belichick, to help bolster UNC's defensive unit. Dixon made 43 TOTs, 26 SOLOs, and 17 ASTs, all on top of his 10 PDs during the 2024 campaign. He will be an important piece for Carolina against the best teams on its schedule.
Gause is a rising sophomore who scored four rushing touchdowns on 67 carries, totaling for 326 yards in the process. His longest run of the season stood at 21 yards. Also, he made four receptions accumulating 45 yards, Gause's longest being for 25 yards.
In addition, decisions of who should be the starting quarterback for Carolina continue to loom, as there are options for who will conduct the offensive unit — two options being freshman Bryce Baker and veteran Max Johnson. And also South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez is involved in the decision, too.
However, in Steele's eyes, he sees the four players he listed as big contributors next season during Belichick's first year as a college football head coach.
