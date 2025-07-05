EXCLUSIVE: Nick Fiumara Reassures Commitment To North Carolina
Nick Fiumara has quickly become one of the better commits in the 2026 class for the Tar Heels. He is a very talented offensive tackle who committed to the Tar Heels over Maryland and others.
Fiumara recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail where he stands.
"I am incredibly blessed to be a part of the UNC community! The Coaches and players have been extremely helpful in this process and really made my family and I feel that I belong in Chapel Hill. I am really looking forward to helping continue the winning tradition of North Carolina Football," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina On SI.
How special is this 2026 recruiting class?
"I think the class of 2026 is going to be very special. Just by looking at the OL that we already have committed, I think we are going to work well together. We have 25+ commits at this point. We are on track to get many more, so I am very confident in this class’s ability to dominate at the next level."
He had the chance to build a relationship with some players in the class, including Crew Davis.
"On my official visit, I spent a lot of time with Crew Davis. Crew is a commit for both football and lacrosse. He was one of many who made me feel welcome and a part of the team right from the start! I also have been in touch frequently with Mason Wilhelm. He was another person who made me feel welcomed at UNC - I look forward to working with him on the line!"
Peer recruiting the talented prospects on the board is huge for commits on the class. This is something the talented commit is woeking on.
"I have been trying to help recruit a few other UNC targets. There were other players on my official visit who I have kept in touch with. I am trying to help them solidify their commitment to UNC."
Is his recruitment shut down or still open? Fiumara details more with North Carolina.
"I will not visit any other schools. My recruitment is fully shut down and I am committed to UNC! This is where I want to be. There is no other school that will develop me better or give me better opportunities, on or off the field!"
He left off with a message to the North Carolina Tar Heels fanbase.
"I am extremely looking forward to getting on campus and proving myself as a Tar Heel. Nick Fiumara will be a name to remember at UNC!"
