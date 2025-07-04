EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Peko Talks North Carolina And Final Two
The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the thick of things when it comes to recruiting. They have landed many of their top targets in the 2026 class, with many commitments coming in the month of June. They also landed many of their top players in the class in the earlier month of the cycle like Travis Burgess. Burgess was a commit that came prior to the month of June and has been a major part of the puzzle.
The Tar Heels are looking for their next piece to the puzzle, with a very talented prospect releasing his top two schools recently following the official visit season. Those schools are the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Colorado Buffaloes. The prized prospect up for grabs is Joseph Peko. Peko is a very talented prospect in the state of California. He will be choosing between two tough programs with an NFL-type coach either way. He will either join former legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick or he will be joining former legendary player Deion Sanders.
Peko broke down the decision to make these two programs his final two before announcing his commitment decision to one of these lucky programs.
"What makes North Carolina a great program is their coaching staff's elite NFL experience and the plan Belichick has set for the program," the North Carolina Tar Heels targets stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about the Tar Heels.
He would then break down why the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut in his final schools prior to his commitment.
"What makes Colorado a great school to me is the family culture they have built and their NFL-style coaches," the Colorado Buffaloes target stated when talking with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about the Colorado Buffaloes.
He explains what will play the biggest factor in his decision, as this isn't an NIL war or a popularity contest; this is about developing the player at hand, which just so happens to be Peko.
"What plays the biggest factor in my recruitment is an environment that I feel most comfortable in and a place that’s gonna develop me to where I want to be," said Peko.
The Tar Heels will have a tough test to get past and it is just a matter of time before we know if they passed or were out-performed in this recruiting battle.
