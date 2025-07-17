EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know North Carolina Commit Mason Wilhelm
There are many talented prospects in the 2026 class, who has already committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels. This includes players on both sides of the ball.
One of the position groups that they have made a priority as of recently is the offensive line, where they have landed multiple commitments, including a commitment from Mason Wilhelm. Wilhelm is one of the better players in the class, and committed to the Tar Heels back in June.
Wilhelm is a great player who brings a lot to the table when it comes to being a star on the field, but what type of person is he off the field? He detailed more with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about what type of person he is as well as his interests.
"Off the field, I am a pretty laid-back, but very detailed. I like to get things done, school work, workouts, and then have time to just chill and watch some TV, play a video game, or spend time with my family." The talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his life away from the gridiron.
The talented prospect has many hobbies that he enjoys on a day to day basis.
"I enjoy fishing, extra training, and have also gotten into golf. I love getting outside to play new courses and work on my game to get better."
The talented commit is interested in many things. This includes things like sneakers, which is a common fashion trend for people his age.
"I’m into sneakers, also trading cards, I also enjoy following OL trainers on social media to learn new techniques and drill to keep growing and getting better."
Similar to many, the talented prospect has a favorite genre of music. This genre being Country music with a favorite artist he shared.
"Country music, for sure, is my favorite. I like a lot of country artists, but if I had to pick one, I would say Morgan Wallen."
There are many schooling interests that he has. He has yetv to decide what he wants to go to school for at this time but has a few ideas that could be a final answer in the end.
"I have a few academic interests. Engineering, Business, possibly Accounting or Finance as well
