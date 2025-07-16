EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Tar Heels Commit Kei'Maurii Miles
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been looking to land multiple commits in the 2026 class at a plethora of different positions.
They have landed many different players already who were at the top or near the top of their recruiting board at their respective positions on the football field. One of the players they landed is Kei'Maurii Miles. Miles is one of the better players in the 2026 recruiting class who has already committed to the Tar Heels.
Miles plays wide receiver and currently attends Carver High School in the state of Georgia. He is from the city of Columbus, and is a great player on the football field, but what type of persona nd individual is he off the football field? The talented prospect is one of the nicest players when it comes to being off the field, as well as someone who has a lot of common interests with others.
He detailed his personal life outside of football and more with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"Off the field, I’m really put up, I’m like a laid back, chill out of the way type of person," said the North Carolina Tar Heels commit when talking with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The talented player has many hobbies, but not the typical one that someone would think of, which is playing the video game.
"I mean, don’t play the game like that, so I’ll say Workout and Cook and watch YouTube," said Miles when talking about his hobbies at this current time."
He has a list of things that interest him. This includes trying new things like food, which is something a lot of people can relate to.
"I’ll say traveling and trying new foods are some of my current interests," the talented player said.
Something nearly anyone could relate to is the love for music that a large majority of the world has. Similar to many of athletes his age, he has a love for music made by a specific artist.
"My favorite rapper is Nba Youngboy, he has a song for everything."
He is interested in possibly going to school for a handful of things, as he isn't 100% decided what he will be getting a degree in at UNC.
"I’ll say welding, but 9 times out of 10 it will be engineering."
