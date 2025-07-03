3-Star Safety From Texas Commits To North Carolina
Three-star safety Darien Lewis was excited. He had a secret inside of him that he had to share with the world. He announced on Wednesday, earlier than planned, that he will attend the University of North Carolina in the fall and play for famed coach Bill Belichick.
This is the summer dead period and there can be no contact between the player and representatives from the school. However it does not prohibit the student athlete from announcing their intentions. He is the eighth member of the 2026 class to announce their intent during the dead period.
The 6-1. 200 pound senior from Amarillo Palo Duro High (Texas) was supposed to make his announcement on Sunday. He was deciding between North Carolina, Texas Christian University and the University of Nevada Las Vegas. He visited the three schools and his last visit was with Belichick and the Tar Heels. It was at the final visit, he sealed the deal.
"The visit went amazingly," Lewis told 247Sports following his UNC official trip. "I loved the atmosphere. UNC is very high on the list after this visit. The highlight of the weekend was the love shown by the coaching staff. Or the photo shoot. And meeting Bill [Belichick]."
Belichick is now sitting on 29 commits for the fall class. According to 247Sports Team Rankings, the Tar Heels are ranked No. 21 nationally. Lewis becomes the eighth defensive back to commit to North Carolina this cycle.
Lewis had 61 tackles last fall, including five for loss along with an interception and a forced fumble. He was a two-way player at Palo Duro as he also caught 47 passes for 532 yards, leading his team in receiving.
He also filled in at quarterback when needed. He did a little bit of everything over the nine games he played in as a junior. Whatever he did, he excelled.
Notwithstanding his multi-dimensional talents, Lewis is being recruited as a safety and will work with the defensive backs. He is not classified as an "athlete" by the recruiting services and safety is his natural position.
Credit Belichick and his staff for bringing in a large number of commitments. They have found extraordinary talent on both sides of the ball. This is part of what Belichick brings to the table. He is the type of coach players want to play for. He will make a good player, great, given the chance.
