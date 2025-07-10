The Latest on North Carolina Target Duyon Forkpa
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been targeting many of the best prospects from all over the country. A large majority of players that they were targeting already committed to the Tar Heels, as they currently sit at 30 commits in the 2026 class.
We all knew that Bill Belichick was set to have a huge class, but what we didn't know is how strong that class would be at this point in the cycle. Having 30 commits means the class is nearly finished. They will still target some of the commits at the top of their board.
They have their targets set on another major target, who is set to announce his commitment to a program sooner rather than later. He is set to announce his commitment to a program on July 12th. That prospect being extremely talented prospect Duyon Forkpa.
Forkpa is a linebacker prospect from the state of Florida that the Tar Heels are looking to win over. He currently plays at IMG Academy, as he is teammates with fellow Tar Heels target and current North Carolina commit Will Conroy. Conroy is one of the better players in the class for the Tar Heels and plays the toughest players in the nation, so you know a guy like Forkpa would be an elite addition for the program.
Forkpa is a coveted prospect in the state of Florida, who is a home run recruit for the team who lands him on the 12th. The decision is set to become between multiple schools. Those schools include the Florida Gators, North Carolina Tar Heels, the Florida State Seminoles, the Miami Hurricanes, the Michigan Wolverines, the Colorado Buffaloes, and more who have offered the propsect.
Where do things stand at this time with the North Carolina Tar Heels?
The Tar Heels will have to not only beat some of the better out of state competition, but also the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, and the Miami Hurricanes who are all in-state teams. The Florida Gators are definitely setting the pace, but don't sleep on anyone in this race. The Tar Heels have some serious ground to make up in this one, but the talented linebacker has been one of the better prospects in the state of Florida, and one of the best remaining targets in the 2026 class.
