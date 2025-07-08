EXCLUSIVE: Xavier Jackson Breaks Down Commitment to Tar Heels
Xavier Jackson is one of the better players in the North Carolina Tar Heels 2026 recruiting class. He is currently rated as a three-star cornerback according to Rivals. Jackson committed to the Tar Heels back on June 28th. Following his commitment, he caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail where his head is at with locking down his recruitment and more.
"It feels great to be a UNC commit. The coaches made me feel at home from the start, especially Coach Mondo. They believe in me and have a real plan for my development. The culture, the people, and the opportunity to be part of something special made the decision easy," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The Tar Heels have been building one of the better classes in the 2026 recruiting class. He details how he feels this class is going.
"This class is strong. We’ve got talent, versatility, and the right mindset. A lot of us have already connected, and we’re focused on building something real in Chapel Hill."
Has the commit had the opportunity to catch up with any of the North Carolina Tar Heels commits whom he will be teammates with?
"I’ve connected well with a few guys, especially Marcellous Ryan. We’ve had good conversations, and he’s got that same drive to compete and win. We’re all on the same page."
He has a very unique tactic of peer recruiting, as he continues to peer recruit Ryan, who is already committed to the program at this time.
"Yeah, I’ve been talking to a few recruits. I’m especially on Marcellous Ryan—he’s a baller and fits the type of players we want in this class. I’m doing what I can to help bring in the best guys."
Is the talented commit locked down with the North Carolina Tar Heels at this time or is he planning on visiting other schools at this time?
"I’m locked in with UNC. Once I made that choice, I was all in. I trust the coaching staff and believe in what they’re building in Chapel Hill."
Jackson left off with one final message to the North Carolina fanbase.
"Thank you for the support! I can’t wait to put on for y’all. We’ve got something special coming, and I’m proud to be a part of it. Go Heels!"
