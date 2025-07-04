BREAKING: North Carolina Priority Target Commits To Michigan
The North Carolina Tar Heels have many talented recruits that they have been targeting recently, including the prospects that have visited them, even in the 2026 class. Some of their official visitors have yet to commit, and while they landed a large majority of their main targets from their official visit weekend, they have also missed on multiple targets.
They missed a major target on the Fourth of July, with many schools able to celebrate more than fireworks and the men and women who fought for this country and helped the United States gain independence. Unfortunately, the North Carolina Tar Heels won't get the chance to celebrate a commitment as one of their top remaining targets is off to the Big Ten.
That target is Travis Johnson. Johnson is a very talented wide receiver from the state of Virginia as he resides in Chesapeake, Virginia, and attends Oscar Smith High School. He visited many schools before making his decision, including the South Carolina Gamecocks, Michigan Wolverines, North Carolina Tar Heels, Penn State Nittany Lions, Virginia Tech Hokies, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Indiana Hoosiers.
The four-star wide receiver announced on Friday that he would be committing to the Michigan Wolverines over the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Tar Heels' target is one of the major losses in the recruiting world as he is a highly-ranked wide receiver. He would've been a great pair with Travis Burgess who is the 2026 quarterback commit from Grayson High School in the state of Georgia. The Tar Heels staff has been looking to gain the best commits in the class, with many of the wide receivers in the class being huge additions.
Some of the players to commit to North Carolina at the position, include Keeyun Chapman, Kei'Mauri Miles, and Zamarious Robetson. Chapman is the highest-rated prospect in the whole class for the Tar Heels according to 247Sports, and will be a big-time option for Burgess' top throw to.
The Tar Heels will now have to turn to the drawing board, as they look to continue their class of 2026 dominance in the month of July. While there are many names at many positions remaining, the class will start to become more locked down within this month, which will make it much harder for the Tar Heels to solidify their class. Stay tuned with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
