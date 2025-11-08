UNC Remains Strong Despite OL Committing Elsewhere
On the surface, losing a three-star offensive lineman doesn't seem like that big of a deal. For North Carolina, this is the third recruit they've lost in the span of just a few days. Sure, they had an extremely large Class of 2026, but that doesn't excuse them from losing players left and right.
Mason Wilhelm, an Ohio native, knew that Ohio State was going to be his destination the second they offered. They were extremely late to the party, but the Buckeyes proved to be enough for Wilhelm to flip his commitment.
The 6'4'' 285-pound interior offensive lineman committed to UNC back on June 1, 2025. Five months later, he's no longer with the team. This has become normal in the modern era of college football, and Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick is forced to maneuver his way past that.
UNC Continues To Lose Recruits
Ultimately, losing a trio of three-star recruits is not the end of the world. North Carolina still has the No. 15 Class of '26, but they cannot allow this to become a pattern. One bad stretch of days could lead into other recruits deciding to go elsewhere as well, which is something they can't afford.
UNC extended an offer to Wilhelm on April 2, and he visited the very next month. He wasted no time pledging his commitment to the Tar Heels, but that proved to be only a short-term commitment. While he never officially announced an offer from Ohio State until he flipped, the Buckeyes have been in constant contact.
When it came to this battle, North Carolina never stood a chance. Wilhelm's father, Matt, played for the Buckeyes from 1999-2002. He'd visited numerous times in the past, including in January when they took home the National Championship.
Life Goes On For The Tar Heels
Just when they were putting everything together on the field, their recruiting set them back. Belichick's Class of 2026 mostly remains in-tact, and he still has four interior lineman on the way. That doesn't include any of the other positions in the trenches such as offensive tackles.
Moving forward, UNC needs to be mindful of how many players they are losing. With such a large Class of '26, they allowed themselves room to lose a player from time to time. If this bad stretch continues, all of their hard work will have been for nothing.
At the end of the day, Belichick is only around to win a National Championship, something he can't do if players are deciding not to stick around.
