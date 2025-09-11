3 Tar Heels to Watch in Week 3 vs. Richmond
North Carolina’s 20–3 win over UNC-Charlotte last weekend marked the first victory of the 'Chapel Bill' era and showed flashes of what this Tar Heel team can become. With Richmond up next in Week 3, three playmakers stand out as ones to watch:
Chris Culliver — Junior Wide Receiver
Culliver wasted no time making an impact last week, breaking free for a 51-yard reception on just the third play of the game. He totaled 74 yards on three catches before leaving with a left-arm shoulder injury, but his ability to stretch the field made Charlotte’s secondary look overmatched.
If healthy, Culliver is the kind of downfield threat who can change the Richmond matchup in just a single play. Richmond’s defense has been vulnerable to explosive passes this season, meaning Culliver could find himself in a position to strike early once again.
Jordan Shipp — Sophomore Wide Receiver
While his numbers against Charlotte were moderate (two catches for 13 yards), Shipp showed skill when it mattered most. His 7-yard grab from quarterback Gio Lopez on a fourth-and-two in the second half kept a key drive alive that ended in a crucial field goal conversion.
That reliability in pressure situations will be vital against Richmond, especially if defenses focus on limiting Culliver. Expect Shipp to be a steady target for Lopez in critical downs. Shipp’s ability to move the chains makes him an essential target for Lopez when the Tar Heels need to extend drives.
Demon June — Freshman Running Back
The freshman back exploded as UNC’s most effective rusher in Week 2, posting 52 yards on nine carries at nearly six yards a clip. June’s physical style gave the Tar Heels balance and wore down Charlotte’s front.
Against Richmond, his ability to establish the run early could be a difference-maker, opening up opportunities for Lopez and the receivers to attack through the air. With a crowded backfield rotation, June’s efficiency stands out. If he continues producing at this pace, he may secure an even larger share of carries moving forward.
Looking Ahead
If the Tar Heels are going to stack wins, these three will need to keep raising the bar. Culliver’s explosiveness, Shipp’s reliability, and June’s ground presence give UNC a versatile offense capable of putting Richmond on its heels.
With Belichick searching for consistency in his young team, Week 3 will be an early test of whether these emerging stars can carry momentum forward. If they deliver, it won’t just mean a win over Richmond; it could signal that Carolina’s offense has the proper weapons to make noise all season long.
