Pressure Doesn’t Distract Tar Heels From the Task at Hand
All eyes will be on North Carolina on Monday night when it takes on a marquee opponent in TCU.
By the way, that’s not an expression. UNC’s home opener will be the only game on that day. Many important figures will be at the game, including Belichick’s longtime coaching confidante Nick Saban, Teddy Bruschi and some guy named Michael Jordan.
Moreover, all-season and single-game tickets for home contests have been sold out nearly a month before the 2025 season opener — the earliest full sellout in program history.
Then there’s the costs of the games.
According to Oddspedia, UNC experienced a meteoric rise in gameday affordability, with the total cost for two fans attending a home football game increasing by 56.1% compared to last season. This surge represents the largest price hike among all schools ranked in the top 100.
The report reveals that the average expense for two fans to enjoy a game at Kenan Stadium now stands at $267. This figure includes tickets, food, beverages, and parking, placing UNC’s gameday experience as the ninth most expensive across the NCAA. Additionally, the cost of two tickets alone has climbed to an average of $180.
To put this in perspective, it cost $171 for the average expenses of a Carolina football games. That’s only nine less than what two tickets cost this season.
The Tar Heels Embrace the Pressure but Remain Focused
Belichick, making his collegiate head-coaching debut, is no stranger to high-profile games. He has coached in 11 Super Bowls during his career as both an assistant and head coach. Coming from experience, he remains firm in his belief that external attention has no bearing on performance. The longtime coach stressed the importance of maintaining discipline and preparation over hype.
- “Just controlling what we can control — our preparation, attitude, work ethic, communication and competitiveness,” Belichick said. “However much media attention there is, it’s irrelevant to us. With all due respect, it’s noise. Our job is to focus on preparing and playing. You all can handle the rest.”
The Tar Heels went beyond their usual practice in preparation for the season opener. Under Belichick, the Tar Heels emphasized simulating real-game situations to build confidence, and quarterback Gio Lopez said those experiences helped with the adjustment to the atmosphere of Kenan Stadium.
“We had scrimmages in the stadium during camp and went through game-based simulations — halftime, the start of the game, the fourth quarter,” UNC quarterback Gio Lopez said. "For me, it was exciting because I haven’t played there before, but Coach Belichick’s done a great job preparing us.”
Some members of North Carolina’s roster are already familiar with the big stage. Cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, linebacker Andrew Simpson and defensive lineman Smith Vilbert all transferred from programs that reached the College Football Playoff in the last two years.
However, some of UNC’s younger playmakers are stepping into the spotlight for the first time. Wide receiver Jordan Shipp admitted the buildup to Labor Day feels different from anything he’s experienced before.
“For me especially — this is only my second career start,” UNC wide receiver Jordan Shipp said. “And now it’s College GameDay, ESPN primetime. I’ve never been part of something this big. That’s why I try to just stay where my feet are. We’re not worried about the spotlight or the hype. Right now, it’s about preparing the right way. If we do that, we’ll be ready when the lights come on.”
The lights at Kenan Stadium will be bright Monday night, but the Tar Heels say their focus will remain on execution, not the spectacle.
