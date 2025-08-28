Jordan Shipp Talks TCU, Lopez, and More Before Season Opener
Jordan Shipp spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, days away from UNC's first game on Labor Day against the TCU Horned Frogs. And with all of the anticipation building up, given Bill Belichick's presence in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels have been awaiting the season opener since he was hired last December.
Shipp shared the buildup and how preparation against TCU has been going behind the scenes, off the gridiron.
- "Yeah, it’s been straight TCU all week," said Shipp. "Really focused on their whole defense. They’ve got great players. No. 21 is a great player, No. 2 is a great player. Their corners are solid. They’ve got talent at every level."
- "But at the end of the day, we’re going to play Carolina football. We’re going to try to impose our will, do what we want to do, and show who we are."
Gio Lopez, now the starting quarterback for North Carolina officially, will be taking snaps under center in front of a sold-out crowd in Kenan Stadium. He and Shipp have formed a tight bond despite his small amount of time being on campus since transferring in the spring.
- "When Gio first got here, we started throwing right away," said Shipp, speaking to reporters about Lopez. "Over time, we built so much chemistry. I’ve got a lot of trust in him. Off the field too — we’re always talking, grabbing food, hanging out. Me, him, Alex Taylor — that’s a close circle right there. We’re always together, so the trust we’ve built off the field carries over on it."
What was the moment like for the team when Lopez was named the starter? What did Coach Belichick have to say?
- "We were just in the offensive team meeting," said Shipp. "Coach just said, “Gio’s the starter.” But he emphasized the bigger point: we’re going to rely on everybody. You might start today, but you never know what happens — injuries, situations. We’ve got 100% trust in everybody, and that’s why building chemistry across the team is so important."
- "It’s not just about quarterbacks. The O-line has to block, backs have to run, receivers have to catch. Everybody has to be connected. That’s what makes us strong."
For Shipp, he talked about the leadership Lopez will have along with the kinds of plays he will make on the field, even if it's not exactly the original plan.
- "Honestly, it won’t be the first time people have seen him — he was really successful at South Alabama, and that’s what got him here. Gio just has to be Gio. He’s going to make plays, improvise when needed, put the ball where it needs to be, and be smart with it. He’s not going to put us in danger. He’s going to lead us. I’ve got 100% faith in him."
Despite the 70 new players, 40 of which being transfers and 30 are freshmen, the Tar Heels have found ways to form team chemistry, even if it's not on the field.
- "Honestly, it hasn’t been too many challenges. Everyone kind of blended well. A lot of us already knew each other from high school ball, 7-on-7, or different connections. The Washington group came together, Drew from Boise knew some guys, Nate from Carolina Stars, others from Florida State — there were a lot of natural ties."
- "And what really brought us together was the offseason grind. Our strength coach told us, "Conditioning is just suffering.” We suffered together this summer. It wasn’t easy — one of the hardest summers in the country, I’d say. But that shared work made us stronger as a team."
Jordan Shipp Gears up for a Big Sophomore Season
The connection between Shipp and Lopez will be interesting to see unfold, as the two may become the go-to duo for aerial attacks within UNC's offense. Whether it's a deep ball or a play to get the first down, these two will be relied upon heavily.
Shipp did not play much as a freshman under Mack Brown, but in year two, things are setting up to be a whole lot different. North Carolina is set with a brand new roster (except for a few players) and a coaching staff that Coach Belichick has built to his liking. Both Shipp and Lopez will be important as the season moves along.
