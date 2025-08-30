UNC vs. TCU: Which Team Brings the Stronger Offense?
North Carolina will take on TCU on Monday at 8 p.m. and it will be broadcast to millions all over the country on ESPN.
TCU comes to Chapel Hill with many key players returning from last season, from what was the eighth-best passing offense in the country. North Carolina, on the other hand, will be playing with 70 new players on the roster.
Can the Tar Heels match up with the Horned Frogs offensively? Here is a position-by-position breakdown.
Quarterback
Both quarterbacks have plenty of experience.
Carolina’s Gio Lopez completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,559 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games. If you take away the sack yardage, he also rushed for 543 yards and scored seven more times on the ground.
Hoover completed 66% of his passes for 3,949 yards (most in school history) with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He was just one of four quarterbacks to average 300 yards per game and have a 150.0 passer rating. He also led the Big 12 with 61 completions of at least 20 yards.
However, the edge would go to Hoover because he has a little more experience under his belt and I think he has been in this spotlight before. Plus, he has played against Power 4 schools for the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Lopez has only played against one Power 4 school in LSU, a game South Alabama lost 42-10.
Edge: TCU
Running Back:
Both teams have issues here. Carolina lost its All-American running back Omarion Hampton to the NFL. TCU, on the other hand, had no rushing attack whatsoever last year, as the Horned Frogs only rushed for 113.9 yards per game (112th out of 130 teams nationally).
The edge has to go to UNC in my opinion because of Davion Gause, who put up decent numbers in a rotational role by gaining 326 yards and four touchdowns. He also had broken 13 tackles on 67 carries and averaged 3.6 yards after contact.
EDGE: North Carolina
Wide Receiver
Both teams have deep wide receiver rooms.
Carolina lost its top two receivers in JJ Jones and tight end John Copenhaver. However, there is depth with Kobe Paysour, Jordan Shipp and Aziah Johnson.
TCU returns Eric McAlister had 39 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 and added Jordan Dwyer (Idaho) and Joseph Manjack (Houston) through the portal.
If I had to choose one, it’s TCU. The Horned Frogs have more proven receivers. McAlister was the No.1 receiver at Boise State, hauling in 47 catches for 873 yards and five touchdowns in nine games. Dwyer was also the No. 1 option at Idaho at the FCS level as he had nearly 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024.
Edge: TCU
Offensive Line
TCU gets the edge here because of its health and experience. UNC lost Christo Kelly and Austin Blaske due to injuries.
TCU’s offensive line returns three starters, but you could make the case that they return five starters due to their experience in a way.
The three starters are guard Carson Bruno, center Coltin Deery and tackle Ben Taylor-Whitfield.
Bruno is a three-year starter at both Louisiana Tech (2022-2023) and TCU (2024), playing 2,234 snaps total. Deery has started 20 straight games at TCU. Taylor-Whitfield played in all 13 games, starting in nine.
Redshirt freshman tackle Ryan Hughes gained a solid amount of playing experience last season as he played in the final four games and started in the bowl game for TCU.
Sixth-year guard Cade Bennett will finally make his debut for TCU after missing all of last season due to injury. Bennett transferred to TCU in 2024 from San Diego State, where he allowed only one sack in 735 pass block attempts in 2022 and 2023.
Bennett, Bruno and Deery all have at least 1,500 snaps throughout their career.
With Blaske and Kelly out, Rice transfer Chad Lindbergh (Blaske’s former teammate at Georgia) stepped in at center. Rounding out the rest of the first team offensive line included Aidan Banfield, South Carolina transfer Jakai Moore and Troy transfer Daniel King (right guard).
Banfield is a returning starter from last season and did not allow a single sack. King was a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt selection while at Troy.
A player to watch out for is true freshman Eidan Buchanan. The 6-foot-9, 330-pound true freshman has been taking snaps at left tackle. How he holds up against TCU’s talented edge rushers will be a key matchup to watch.
