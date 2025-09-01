Travis Burgess Set to Visit North Carolina vs TCU
The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to play in their very first game of the football season after a long and eventful off-season that started back when their season ended just last year.
It starts with the coaching changes, as the main coaching change that took place was the head football coach changing over as they went out and added, arguably, the greatest NFL coach of all time when they added Bill Belichick to their staff as he entered his first season as the head coach.
He wasted no time getting started, as the first thing that he started doing was recruiting, and he did an excellent job thus far when it comes to bringing in guys, as he started off with very little commits and slowly, but surely ramped his way up until it was an ongoing train of commitments and flips that took place, especially during the summer
They look to land multiple different players in the 2026 class and missed on only a few prospects that were worth naming as they did their job for majority of the class and continue to do their job moving forward even in the 2027 recruiting class as they have targeted many different players at different positions with some of the positions mattering more than others at this time, including the quarterback position, which is the position where they landed their top target in the 2026 recruiting class after beating out multiple teams, including the Auburn Tigers to land his commitment.
Travis Burgess Set to Visit North Carolina
That prospect is Travis Burgess, who is the Grayson High School (GA) quarterback, and was expected to be the front-runner for Mr. Georgia before going down with a season-ending injury.
The Tar Heels did a great job getting him committed, and he isn't going anywhere. He is set to be in North Carolina on Monday to visit as the Tar Heels take on the TCU Horned Frogs.
Who wouldn't want to be in attendance for Belichick's first game as the Tar Heels head football coach? It is safe to say that getting Burgess on campus is huge, as there will likely be plenty of prospects on campus for him to peer recruit and help the Tar Heels with.
The Tar Heels will hope to win their first game as they have a very tough contest, but to say the least, this is going to be a very eventful season with a guy like Belichick calling the place for the first time in his Tar Heels era.
Make sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter). Also, go like our page on Facebook!