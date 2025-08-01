UNC Football Provides Unique Opportunity for Students
Have you ever aspired to be a part of UNC's football program? Are you interested in contributing to the success of North Carolina athletics? Well, there is an opportunity for students to apply and possibly become an assistant within recruiting and scouting. And given Bill Belichick's first year as a collegiate head coach, it will be a great opportunity to learn, grow, and gain valuably knowledge.
Here's is what the application says if a student is interested in applying, per Carolina Football:
"Welcome to Carolina Football!
Our department is looking for students who want to get hands on experience in the areas of on-campus recruiting and scouting. A primary responsibility in this role will be to work home game days for the Fall 2025 season. This position is a unique opportunity to gain valuable experience working in intercollegiate athletics!
What an exciting time to learn under the leadership of 8x Super Bowl champion and the "Greatest Coach of all time", Bill Belichick.
*MUST BE A FULL TIME UNC CHAPEL HILL STUDENT*
On-Campus Recruiting = assisting with recruiting events and gamedays.
Scouting = creating cut ups and anazlying film to evaluate prospects.
Go Heels!"
If there was ever a time you wanted to be scout at the NFL level, then beginning in college, especially at a place such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, then submitting your name and who are would be a great step toward the right direction.
Coach Belichick and the Tar Heels begin fall camp on Saturday, August 2, where the media will be in attendance to gain insight on the ins and outs of what the 73-year-old is doing to turn the tide in Chapel Hill. Fortunately, fans are finding some trust, considering all individual tickets are gone, and with the season opener set for Monday, September 1 on Labor Day, the Kenan Memorial Stadium will be packed out from end zone to end zone.
Gio Lopez, Jordan Shipp, Will Hardy, and Thaddeus Dixon tagged along in last week's 2025 ACC Kickoff, but media availabilities will give the chance for other players to speak out about their experience so far underneath Coach Belichick's tutelage. And then, before you know it, it will be 8:00 p.m. on the gridiron in front of a sold out crowd.
