Bill Belichick Makes Appearance in Yet Another Sport
Can you imagine Bill Belichick as the manager of the Montreal Expos? Well, realistically, that's not possible, since for one, the Expos are no longer a Major League Baseball franchise (the Washington Nationals), and two, he is the head coach of UNC's football team, after his one-year absence from the sport.
Here is a YouTube short by TheBallersBank posted last year in January about the unique Topps card:
Below is the transcript of everything said in the video:
"We all know about the Tom Brady Montreal Expos MLB cards that came out from Topps. Well, they also added a Bill Belichick Montreal Expos card. It's a really cool play on the whole Tom Brady baseball thing. The card is limited to just 41 copies and comes with an inscription that reads, 'Tom can hit, but can he throw?' And everyone is talking about the fact that Bill Belichick wrote the word 'throw' without an R, which is also kind of weird. The base packs were only available to purchase for 24 hours, and 41 of these autographs are gonna be inserted to random lucky customers' packs.
How do you think these will be worth one day?"
How cool would it be to have one of these cards in your possession? The decision to either keep it or possibly sell it seems to be a hard choice to make, but given that only 41 copies were created, it would make sense to keep.
Former Tar Heel, and arguably the best to enter the sport of basketball, Michael Jordan, played baseball for the Chicago White Sox at one point in his life. He stepped away from basketball for some time and eventually returned from the diamond, ending his career playing for the Washington Wizards.
Now, imagine Coach Belichick stepped away from coaching football and instead of choosing his next journey in Chapel Hill, he instead ended up being the manager of an MLB team.
The Topps baseball card gives us a fun idea to think about and the "what ifs" on Coach Belichick's career. However,, beginning on September 1, Labor Day, he will debut as North Carolina's football head coach. All of the buzz this offseason, 2025 ACC Kickoff, and the national media attention are all anticipating that day.
