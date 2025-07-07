Utah Jazz Have Historically Low Win Total for 2025-26 Season
The Utah Jazz are done tanking, according to new president of basketball operations Austin Ainge, but that's not stopping oddsmakers from expecting them to have an all-time bad season in the 2025-26 campaign.
At various sportsbooks, Utah has the lowest win total in over 10 years at just 18.5 wins. Despite Utah landing Ace Bailey in the 2025 NBA Draft, oddsmakers aren't expecting Will Hardy's team to climb out of the basement in the Western Conference.
In the 2024-25 season, the Jazz finished with just 17 wins in 82 games, and they have let several key productive veterans go from last season's team. John Collins and Collin Sexton have both been traded away, and Jordan Clarkson was bought out.
As a result, Utah has a relatively inexperienced roster around star Lauri Markkanen, who could eventually find himself on the trade block if Utah wants to tear its roster down to the studs.
The Jazz have been in a rebuilding mode for several seasons now, as they traded away both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. That allowed Utah to have a reset, but it has not landed a top talent in the draft yet.
The Jazz are hoping Bailey can be that player, but it seems like oddsmakers don't expect him to make an immediate impact. In a loaded Western Conference, Utah may have a tough time clearing this win total in the 2025-26 season.
