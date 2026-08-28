Former UNC Football Top Recruit Finally Playing Like One
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a make-or-break season, as head coach Bill Belichick is on the hot seat in only his second season in Chapel Hill.
For Belichick to survive and remain North Carolina's head coach heading into the 2027 college football season, he needs multiple established veterans to step up and perform to their potential. Over the last couple of years, the Tar Heels have landed several high-end recruits. That being said, here is a former 4-star recruit who is finding his own this offseason.
Jaiden Patterson
The 2024 4-star defensive back has been somewhat underwhelming in his first two seasons in Chapel Hill. Patterson took a significant step in 2025, recording 34 total tackles, five pass deflections, two tackles for loss, and an interception. Entering his third season in Chapel Hill, Patterson has continued to develop and perform soundly during training camp.
Patterson is projected to be North Carolina's CB1 in 2026, and on a defense littered with proven commodities, that is a sign of the impact he has made during the offseason program. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback took a leap from Year 1 to Year 2, and with another jump, he could transform into one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC.
Assessing Patterson's Importance
North Carolina underwent major changes this offseason on both sides of the ball, and with the program entering a must-win campaign, the experienced players on this roster need to be at their best. That includes Patterson, who is one of the leaders on defense and will lead a secondary that includes several additions from the transfer portal and recruiting class.
With the offense likely a major work in progress, especially in the early portion of the season, this defense needs to be pinpoint at all three levels. Again, Patterson was a non-factor during his freshman season, but in 2025 he really took advantage of the opportunity when players at the top of the depth chart suffered injuries. That experience allowed him to transition into a leading figure on this year's roster.
Additionally, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is likely to miss the season opener, as he is still on medical leave. Patterson's communication on the back end of the defense will be amplified in Belichick's absence. Don't be surprised if Patterson develops into an elite cornerback in 2026, and if he does, the Tar Heels have a legitimate chance to push for bowl eligibility, which they missed out on last season for the first time since 2018.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.