Former UNC Football Top Recruit Finally Playing Like One

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a make-or-break season, as head coach Bill Belichick is on the hot seat in only his second season in Chapel Hill.

For Belichick to survive and remain North Carolina's head coach heading into the 2027 college football season, he needs multiple established veterans to step up and perform to their potential. Over the last couple of years, the Tar Heels have landed several high-end recruits. That being said, here is a former 4-star recruit who is finding his own this offseason.

Jaiden Patterson

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) is tackled after a catch by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2024 4-star defensive back has been somewhat underwhelming in his first two seasons in Chapel Hill. Patterson took a significant step in 2025, recording 34 total tackles, five pass deflections, two tackles for loss, and an interception. Entering his third season in Chapel Hill, Patterson has continued to develop and perform soundly during training camp.

Patterson is projected to be North Carolina's CB1 in 2026, and on a defense littered with proven commodities, that is a sign of the impact he has made during the offseason program. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback took a leap from Year 1 to Year 2, and with another jump, he could transform into one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC.

Assessing Patterson's Importance

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina underwent major changes this offseason on both sides of the ball, and with the program entering a must-win campaign, the experienced players on this roster need to be at their best. That includes Patterson, who is one of the leaders on defense and will lead a secondary that includes several additions from the transfer portal and recruiting class.

With the offense likely a major work in progress, especially in the early portion of the season, this defense needs to be pinpoint at all three levels. Again, Patterson was a non-factor during his freshman season, but in 2025 he really took advantage of the opportunity when players at the top of the depth chart suffered injuries. That experience allowed him to transition into a leading figure on this year's roster.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Luke Carney (11) runs between North Carolina Tar Heels safety Gregory Smith III (12) and defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is likely to miss the season opener, as he is still on medical leave. Patterson's communication on the back end of the defense will be amplified in Belichick's absence. Don't be surprised if Patterson develops into an elite cornerback in 2026, and if he does, the Tar Heels have a legitimate chance to push for bowl eligibility, which they missed out on last season for the first time since 2018.