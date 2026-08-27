How Steve Belichick's Expected Week 1 Absence Impacts UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels open their 2026-27 season this week in Dublin, Ireland, against TCU and will likely be without one of their top assets.

After weeks of speculation, reports surfaced on Thursday that defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is unlikely to be with the team during its season opener. Belichick has been on medical leave since Aug. 6, and throughout the last few weeks, there has been no indication that he will return to the sidelines anytime soon. With that said, here's what this news means for the Tar Heels this weekend.

What This Means

UNC defensive coordinator Steve Belichick during a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 inside the Kenan Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This week, I have covered this topic extensively , expressing my doubts about Belichick's availability for North Carolina's game against TCU. Obviously, the Tar Heels don't want this to be the case as they enter a make-or-break 2026 season. North Carolina can't afford these types of circumstances to arise if it wants to bounce back in a considerable way this season.

As for the coaching staff and players, everyone needs to step up and pick up the slack for Belichick's absence. While speaking with the media earlier this week, linebacker Derek McDonald explained how he expects the players to fill the void.

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I think everyone has to step up a little bit," McDonald said. "Obviously, when there's someone missing, but it's definitely been a little bit of a challenge, but I think once again, with the coaches we have and the players we have, everyone's just kind of taken their game to another level. Everyone's stepped up a little bit and filled in that role."

We'll see how much this affects North Carolina's defense in the opening game, and hopefully Belichick's absence is not prolonged.

Can the Tar Heels Withstand Belichick's Absence?

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

You never want one of your top coaches to be physically unavailable, but if there's a silver lining to this entire situation, it's that these players have grown accustomed to operating without Belichick on the sidelines. As noted, the defensive coordinator has missed the bulk of training camp. It's not ideal, but the timing of this development has allowed the team to develop tendencies that may not have happened otherwise.

Again, North Carolina wants Belichick on the sidelines, healthy and available to lead this defense. It will be a tall task to hold down the fort without the primary defensive play-caller, but the Tar Heels' continuity and experience on that side of the ball will serve them well. It'll be interesting to see if Bill Belichick is calling the defensive plays while his son is out. Regardless, we'll learn a lot about this team's composure and toughness on Saturday against TCU.