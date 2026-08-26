Why UNC Must Start Out on Right Foot Against TCU

It goes without saying that the North Carolina Tar Heels football program needs to bounce back from an unacceptable 2025 campaign.

Although everyone wants to fast-forward to the end of the season to evaluate the final result, head coach Bill Belichick is not looking too far ahead . Instead, he is prioritizing the task at hand, preparing for the season opener against TCU on Saturday.

Belichick's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’re day to day right now. We’re focused on TCU,” Belichick said. “We’re not worried about games in November, December, October - whenever they are. When we get to them, we get to them. Right now, we’re focused on TCU and getting ready for the game here."

“Prepare as well as possible, go out there and play to our maximum potential,” Belichick continued. “And when that game’s over, then we’ll turn a page and move on to the next opponent. That’s what we do every week, all year long.”

Why This Matters

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Belichick has been heavily scrutinized throughout his brief tenure in Chapel Hill, but he's taking the right approach to this season. North Carolina added several new pieces this offseason, including offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, a completely revamped quarterback room , multiple reinforcements in the pass-catching department, and several reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball.

While the Tar Heels need results right away, their operation will be a work in progress, especially early in the season. That's why the first two weeks - against TCU and East Tennessee State - are so crucial. Identifying the strengths and weaknesses on both sides of the ball before conference play starts is necessary.

Additionally, the Tar Heels need to put on a good product on the field during these two games to give themselves confidence heading into ACC play. I'm not worried about North Carolina's defense. However, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick could miss the season opener, as he's still on medical leave. Meanwhile, the offense is a concern with the number of moving parts and question marks at the quarterback position.

Regardless, North Carolina's coaching staff and players need to take this season with a week-by-week approach. There's no point in looking too far down the road. The Tar Heels need to focus on winning this weekend and starting the season on the right foot. Winning the day in practice, team meetings, and film sessions will lay the foundation for a worthwhile season.