3 Things To Watch As UNC Opens Season Against TCU

The North Carolina Tar Heels open their 2026-27 college football campaign this weekend against TCU in Dublin, Ireland.

For obvious reasons, North Carolina has been one of the most discussed college football programs this offseason, with Bill Belichick's job security as the top storyline. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels need to start on the right foot against an intriguing TCU team . That being said, here are three things to watch for from North Carolina's perspective in a rematch of last season's season opener.

Billy Edwards Jr.'s Performance

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to the sidelines between plays during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina entered this offseason with no clear answer at quarterback and conducted an open competition that came down to Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill . The Wisconsin transfer ultimately earned the starting job, likely because of his experience and leadership.

There are still major questions about whether he is the season-long answer. I have my trepidation, but regardless, the coaching staff trusts Edwards Jr., and he will be under immediate pressure from the fanbase. Because of that, his performance is one of the main narratives to keep tabs on in this game.

Bobby Petrino's Scheme

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino argues a call during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season was a nightmare for the Tar Heels' offense under former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. Belichick made that abundantly clear by firing Kitchens days after the season-finale defeat against North Carolina State. The 74-year-old head coach hired Petrino as the new play caller shortly after.

Petrino's scheme correlates more with modern-day football, utilizing pre-snap motion and lining up players in various spots. The veteran coach has also discussed the importance of building the offense around the run game as an avenue to open up everything else. The Tar Heels' offense will be closely monitored throughout the game, as it's pivotal to the team's success in 2026.

What Defense Will Look Like if Steve Belichick Is Absent

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, Belichick told reporters that the team has no updates on the defensive coordinator's status or potential return. Steve Belichick has missed the majority of training camp after being placed on medical leave on Aug. 6. It's been three weeks since then, and there have been no indications that he's close to returning.

Right now, it's trending towards Belichick being unavailable for the season opener. If that's the case, the defensive operation will be one of the main storylines to watch for this weekend. I'm confident that the Tar Heels' defense can manage, as that side of the ball possesses a surplus of experience and leadership on all three levels. However, North Carolina would obviously prefer Belichick to be on the sidelines when it lines up on Saturday.