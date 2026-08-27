How UNC Players 'Step Up' Amid Steve Belichick Medical Leave

Coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign, the North Carolina Tar Heels can't afford any hiccups, especially as they enter the season opener against TCU.

Unfortunately, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick has been away from the team on medical leave since Aug. 6, and there have been no concrete updates about his return. Earlier this week, linebacker Derek McDonald explained his confidence in the defense's ability to step up in Belichick's absence.

McDonald's Thoughts

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I think we have a lot of confidence," McDonald said. "Obviously, it's [head] coach [Bill] Belichick's defense, so when you have a guy like that leading the way, and the coaching staff that we have, with so much experience, I think we have plenty of guys to come fill in the holes and make up for [Steve Belichick's absence]."

"Yeah, I think everyone has to step up a little bit," McDonald continued. "Obviously, when there's someone missing, but it's definitely been a little bit of a challenge, but I think once again, with the coaches we have and the players we have, everyone's just kind of taken their game to another level. Everyone's stepped up a little bit and filled in that role."

Why This Matters

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It is problematic for the Tar Heels to potentially be without their defensive coordinator in the first game of the season. While that could derail the defense's operation, this unit has extensive experience at all three levels of the defense, including several returning players familiar with the scheme. Now, for players like McDonald, this is a new system, so being without Belichick is not ideal.

However, McDonald has four years under his belt and was recently named one of North Carolina's 2026-27 captains. The Syracuse transfer is expected to come in and lead right away in Chapel Hill. While this entire situation isn't ideal, being without Belichick for this amount of time in training camp has the defense better prepared to adapt in a real game.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We will see how well the defense can hold up without Belichick on the sideline, but if there's one phase of this team that could overcome this, it would be the defense. The Tar Heels have improved this offseason on both sides of the ball, but the defense, once again, projects to be the catalyst for the team's success in 2026. North Carolina faces a daunting matchup against TCU this weekend, and it will become much more difficult if Belichick misses.