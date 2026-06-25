Instant Breakdown of UNC's Henri Veesaar's Fit With Hawks

The NBA Draft moved to a two-day event this year, and the second round concluded on Wednesday night, with 30 more players coming off the board.

While Caleb Wilson waited for half an hour to hear his name called , his former teammate, Henri Veesaar, was not drafted until pick No. 52 overall by the Atlanta Hawks. Following a season where the 6-foot-11, 227-pound center averaged 17.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the field and 43.0 percent from three-point range, falling to the end of the draft is a massive disappointment.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Not to mention, Veesaar also reportedly turned down $5.5 million to return to North Carolina for his senior year and second season in Chapel Hill after transferring from Arizona last offseason. Obviously, it was a risk to leave that much NIL money on the table, and it ultimately backfired. Nevertheless, the star center is heading to Atlanta with a chip on his shoulder. Here is how Veesaar fits with the Hawks.

Assessing Veesaar's Fit

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Atlanta finished last season with a 46-36 record, earning the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks' starting center position is locked in place with Onyeka Okongwu, who averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three-point range last season. In the first round, Atlanta drafted St. John's center Zuby Ejiofor with the No. 23 overall pick.

Veesaar will have his work cut out for him to earn minutes, but his ability to stretch the floor and hit threes at a high clip should provide him a legitimate chance to see minutes. However, based on draft capital, Ejiofor will be higher on the pecking order. This is a playoff team Veesaar is joining, so the patience level could be low from the front office and coaching staff.

What To Expect From Veesaar in Year 1

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It is difficult to project Veesaar's role in his rookie campaign next season in Atlanta, but at best, he will operate off the bench as the backup center. Again, the fact that he shot 43.0 percent from three-point range will be a factor in the playing time he earns.

If that production can remotely transition at the next level, Veesaar could carve out a role for himself next season. Defensively, Veesaar is a liability, so he will need to overcome that weakness to become a consistent contributor for the Hawks.