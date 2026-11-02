Grading Every UNC Position Group After Week 9 vs. Miami

The North Carolina Tar Heels fell just short in their attempt to pull off the upset over the Miami Hurricanes, losing 38-35.

While the result wasn't what the Tar Heels wanted, it was the best performance of the season, especially from the offense's perspective. With that in mind, here are grades for each of the Tar Heels' position groups.

Quarterback: A

I've been critical of Billy Edwards Jr. throughout the season, and heading into this game, I speculated that Saturday night could have been his last game as the starter. However, the six-year veteran was lethal, completing 28-of-34 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. The only reason this grade isn't an A+ is the lost fumble on the second-to-last drive, which essentially ended the game.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other than that, Edwards Jr. was impeccable. That costly turnover at the end of the game will cause a blemish, but it doesn't take away from his elite outing. Additionally, Edwards Jr. spread the ball around, connecting with nine different pass catchers.

Running Backs: C+

Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill combined for 64 rushing yards on 21 carries. Now, McGill caught six passes for 69 yards, and June compiled three receptions for 40 yards.

North Carolina's lack of production on the ground speaks more to Edwards Jr.'s Week 9 performance.

Pass Catchers: B+

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) with the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time this season, the target share wasn't consolidated to just Jordan Shipp and Jelani Thurman. Trech Kekahuna has emerged as a complementary piece in the passing game in recent weeks. On Saturday night, the Wisconsin transfer caught three passes for 57 yards and one touchdown. Thurman had two touchdowns, and Shipp had one touchdown.

This game showed what this offense is capable of when Edwards Jr. plays at a high level. These pass-catching options are better than advertised.

Defensive Line: C-

Darian Mensah was forced off his spot multiple times on the first two drives of the game, but after that, the star quarterback did whatever he wanted. Not to mention, Miami took 33 rush attempts for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Nicco Maggio (96) and linebacker Derek McDonald (15) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's pass rush has been non-existent for several weeks, and its inability to stop the run has contributed to those struggles. As long as this trend continues, this defense will be ineffective.

Linebackers: A+

Derek McDonald and Peyton Seelmann entered Week 9 as the two leading tacklers in the ACC. Against Miami, McDonald recorded 11 total tackles, and Seelmann compiled nine. North Carolina's defense has been underwhelming this season, but these two linebackers have been standouts.

Secondary: C

It's virtually impossible to hold up against the pass when the defensive line isn't generating pressure, especially with Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate on the outside. Regardless, the secondary was a non-factor on Saturday night.