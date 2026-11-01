Tar Heel Takes: What Stood Out in UNC’s Loss to Miami

The North Carolina Tar Heels pushed the Miami Hurricanes to the brink, but a late fumble proved costly in the 38-35 loss.

With four games remaining, the Tar Heels are 4-4 and suddenly in jeopardy of missing postseason play for a second consecutive year. With that in mind, here are the good and not-so-good from Saturday night's loss.

The Good

Competitiveness

North Carolina entered this game as a heavy underdog. Still, the Tar Heels gave Miami everything it could handle. In fact, North Carolina led with less than 12 minutes remaining.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) is unable to make the catch as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the losing effort, this was the Tar Heels' most impressive showing of the season. North Carolina's defense struggled to hold up, but the offense kept this team within striking distance throughout the night.

Third-Down Offense

Heading into this game, the Hurricanes were averaging 49 points. Because of that, North Carolina's offense was under immense pressure to be a major factor in this contest. That unit delivered, keeping pace with Miami's potent offense.

The Tar Heels' success came down to efficiency on key downs. On Saturday night, North Carolina went 8-of-11 on third down.

Billy Edwards Jr.'s Strong Performance

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was by far Edwards Jr.'s strongest outing of the season. In the first eight weeks, the veteran struggled to play at a competent level through all four quarters. Saturday night was the complete opposite of that narrative, as Edwards Jr. was impeccable throughout the game.

A fumble at the end of the game will cause a blemish on his performance, as it was the ultimate deciding factor. Nevertheless, that doesn't take away from how stellar his outing was against the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

Edwards Jr. finished the game completing 28-of-34 pass attempts for 341 yards and four touchdowns. To beat Miami, you have to be perfect, and that one fumble will be what everyone points to, but I was overly impressed with Edwards Jr.'s performance on Saturday night.

Not So Good

Lackluster Defense

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) scores a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's tough for any defense to contain the Hurricanes' offense, but North Carolina did little to slow down Mensah and Co. However, the Tar Heels struggled against the pass and run. Miami was always ahead of the sticks, creating manageable situations to navigate through and eventually get points on the board.

Despite having strong personnel on the defensive line, North Carolina is ineffective against the run and has struggled to sack opposing quarterbacks in recent weeks.