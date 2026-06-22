How Caden Glauber’s Heroics Impacted UNC’s Title Hopes

The North Carolina Tar Heels have evened up the College World Series Finals with Oklahoma at one game apiece, and they couldn’t have done it without the work of Caden Glauber.

With their season on the line , the true freshman pitched an absolute gem — similar to what he’s done all season. Starter Ryan Lynch was forced to come out of the game after four innings thanks to an injury, and Glauber — the projected Game 3 starter — came on in relief and delivered a big-time performance, throwing five innings of one-hit ball, allowing just two walks and eight strikeouts as the Tar Heels won Game 2 by a score of 6-2.

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Caden Glauber (27) celebrates after a double play to defeat the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Glauber Saves UNC’s Season

It was quite a heroic performance from the freshman with the Tar Heels on the verge of elimination. Glauber improved his record on the season to 12-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.05. If the Tar Heels are able to prevail on Monday and earn the national title, Glauber’s Game 2 heroics will certainly come into light even more.

After the win, manager Scott Forbes reacted to the impressive showing from the rookie right-hander in a must-win, high-pressure moment, comparing him to a former North Carolina great.

Forbes and Glauber Share Thoughts

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Caden Glauber (27) pitches a strike to end the seventh inning against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“I mean, it's just what you expect. It's like the Dustin Ackley version of a pitcher. If something happens, you're, like, shocked. I felt like when The Dust, that's what we called him, was here if he didn't get a hit, something was wrong with him. And I'm sitting here thinking I might start him tomorrow because our chances are pretty good when he pitches,” Forbes said.

Glauber also touched on his performance in Game 2, and stated that nerves were never really ever a factor, despite being forced into the action with the Tar Heels’ title hopes on the line.

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Caden Glauber (27) reacts after defeating the Mississippi Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“When you play for the best team in college baseball, it's pretty easy to go out there with the defense you have and the offense you have. Working with Coach Gaines and just throwing what he calls. He works so hard behind the scenes to know what type of pitch to throw in whatever count you're in,” Glauber said.

“You can’t go out there with fear. The preparation takes over the fear. We work so hard on it. You know, you've got to have the right mindset, and you know that you're made for the moment, whatever moment you're in.”