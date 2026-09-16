How North Carolina Can Overwhelm Clemson Starter Tait Reynolds
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This weekend is monumental for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who open conference play against the reeling Clemson Tigers.
Part of the reason Clemson's stock is already low is that it suffered an embarrassing 51-10 loss against LSU. The Tigers defeated Georgia Southern 22-7 this past weekend, but it wasn't an impressive performance. In the process, starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina suffered an elbow injury. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Clemson is expected to start freshman signal caller Tait Reynolds against North Carolina. Here's how the Tar Heels can overwhelm the young quarterback.
Generate Pressure
If there are a couple of ways to derail a quarterback's rhythm, it’s collapsing the pocket and suffocating escape valves. That's especially true against a first-year player who has played only one game in his career. Reynolds could prove to be better than Vizzina, but that isn't the case right now.
Although the level of competition has been subpar, North Carolina's pass rush has been stellar. That said, Clemson isn't the most formidable opponent, especially in its current form. Melkart Abou Jaoude's status for this game will obviously be pivotal, and even if he misses, Jaylen Harvey and Xavier Lewis have proven they can alter the line-of-scrimmage battle.
Put Clemson in Long Second- and Third-Down Situations
One reason why Billy Edwards Jr. has looked mostly comfortable in his two starts, especially against East Tennessee State, is because the Tar Heels have stayed in front of the sticks by running the ball efficiently. Stopping the run may be the most important factor from the Tar Heels' perspective, which was a major concern against TCU. If the Tigers can turn around and hand the ball off to the running back consistently, it will be difficult to expose Reynolds' experience.
If North Carolina can consistently pin Clemson in these situations, mixing disguised blitzes with exotic coverage looks could discombobulate Reynolds' ability to execute the offense. The Tar Heels have the defensive personnel to carry out that plan, but stopping the run is the first step.
Force Reynolds To Play in a Negative Game Script
This component depends partly on North Carolina's offense. We just talked about how offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s emphasis on the run game has eased Edwards Jr. into his role as the starting quarterback. That said, at some point, the Wisconsin transfer must take over and put pressure on the opposing defense.
If the Tar Heels can consistently move the ball and produce touchdowns, Clemson will have no choice but to lean on Reynolds and the passing attack. That could be problematic for the Tigers, especially against a defensive line that can wreak havoc on obvious passing downs.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.