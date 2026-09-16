How North Carolina Can Overwhelm Clemson Starter Tait Reynolds

This weekend is monumental for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who open conference play against the reeling Clemson Tigers.

Part of the reason Clemson's stock is already low is that it suffered an embarrassing 51-10 loss against LSU. The Tigers defeated Georgia Southern 22-7 this past weekend, but it wasn't an impressive performance. In the process, starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina suffered an elbow injury. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Clemson is expected to start freshman signal caller Tait Reynolds against North Carolina. Here's how the Tar Heels can overwhelm the young quarterback.

Generate Pressure

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers quarterback Mason Mims (12) is sacked by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there are a couple of ways to derail a quarterback's rhythm, it’s collapsing the pocket and suffocating escape valves. That's especially true against a first-year player who has played only one game in his career. Reynolds could prove to be better than Vizzina, but that isn't the case right now.

Although the level of competition has been subpar, North Carolina's pass rush has been stellar. That said, Clemson isn't the most formidable opponent, especially in its current form. Melkart Abou Jaoude's status for this game will obviously be pivotal, and even if he misses, Jaylen Harvey and Xavier Lewis have proven they can alter the line-of-scrimmage battle.

Put Clemson in Long Second- and Third-Down Situations

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers running back D'Marius Rucker (26) runs as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Xavier Jackson (20) and defensive lineman Trey Giddens (97) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One reason why Billy Edwards Jr. has looked mostly comfortable in his two starts, especially against East Tennessee State, is because the Tar Heels have stayed in front of the sticks by running the ball efficiently. Stopping the run may be the most important factor from the Tar Heels' perspective, which was a major concern against TCU. If the Tigers can turn around and hand the ball off to the running back consistently, it will be difficult to expose Reynolds' experience.

If North Carolina can consistently pin Clemson in these situations, mixing disguised blitzes with exotic coverage looks could discombobulate Reynolds' ability to execute the offense. The Tar Heels have the defensive personnel to carry out that plan, but stopping the run is the first step.

Force Reynolds To Play in a Negative Game Script

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as ETSU Buccaneers defensive lineman Josiha Mason (20) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This component depends partly on North Carolina's offense. We just talked about how offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s emphasis on the run game has eased Edwards Jr. into his role as the starting quarterback. That said, at some point, the Wisconsin transfer must take over and put pressure on the opposing defense.

If the Tar Heels can consistently move the ball and produce touchdowns, Clemson will have no choice but to lean on Reynolds and the passing attack. That could be problematic for the Tigers, especially against a defensive line that can wreak havoc on obvious passing downs.