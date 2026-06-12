UNC's DeCaro Talks 'Distractions' Ahead of College World Series

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be opening their College World Series against the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday night.

Ahead of the Tar Heels' polarizing matchup against the Rebels, head coach Scott Forbes and a few players spoke with the media at North Carolina's press conference on Thursday. Starting pitcher Jason DeCaro was one of the student-athletes present. Here is what he had to say about the team's mindset heading into the College World Series .

DeCaro's Thoughts

Jun 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pares to pitch the ball during the first inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I just think coming here with a mission, not getting caught up with everything that's going on because it’s easy to do that,” DeCaro said. “There’s a lot of extra stuff that you can do, and a lot of that can be distractions. So, just stay focused on why we’re here, and just keep the main thing the main thing.”

In Game 2 of the Super Regionals against the USC Trojans, DeCaro threw a complete game shutout , compiling eight strikeouts and one walk, while allowing two hits in the Tar Heels' 4-0 win last weekend. The junior discussed how fast he shifted his mindset to the College World Series.

Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) throws the opening pitch against the Virginia Cavaliers at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“Honestly, it was the next day,” DeCaro said. “I knew we had to win in order for our season to continue, so it was over pretty quick. Credit to all the guys who played and how they were able to pull that one out. So, just excited to be here and ready to go for tomorrow.”

Main Takeaways

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first inning of the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

Heading into DeCaro's previous start, he had struggled on the mound, specifically in advantageous pitch counts. North Carolina's pitching coach, Bryant Gaines, discussed the focus on helping DeCaro bounce back in the team's most important games of the season.

“This week with Jason DeCaro, we were very specific on his two-strike pitches, because that’s where he’s given up some hits here recently," Gaines explained. "He’s done a good job getting in good counts, but his execution hasn’t been good when he’s been in those advantage counts."

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) statrts the first inning against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It's safe to say DeCaro isn't entering this weekend with complacency, which is the perfect approach. Yes, he was dominant last weekend in his lone start in the Super Regionals, but the Tar Heels know better than anyone that a game can flip in a moment's notice. Game 1 against USC is a perfect example of that, as the Tar Heels led 5-1 in the sixth inning before losing 9-5.

You can't take anything away from what DeCaro accomplished last week, but this team has a clean slate heading into the College World Series, and these are completely different games and opponents.