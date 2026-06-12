UNC's Gavin Gallaher Explains New Approach to College World Series

For the second time in three years, the North Carolina Tar Heels will be playing in the College World Series, with an opportunity to win a national championship. North Carolina opens their potential run with a tantalizing matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday night.

While speaking with the media during North Carolina's press conference availability on Thursday, second baseman Gavin Gallaher explained how he is viewing this opportunity. Here is what he said .

Gallaher's Thoughts

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) fist bumps head coach Scott Forbes at third against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

“Just very fortunate for the opportunity,” Gallaher said. “We have a great program, great culture. We’re deep in the postseason a lot. [I’m] fortunate to be part of that for three years now. Being here twice, it’s an unbelievable opportunity and a great experience every single time. It never gets old. Just showing up to the field, that playoff environment and atmosphere, it’s really awesome. So, I just try to channel that.”

North Carolina was in a similar situation two years ago, but ultimately fell short of its aspirations to win the national championship. This time around, Gallaher is entering the tournament with a completely different mindset.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) looks on in the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“I would say slowing things down,” Gallaher said. “[I] remember coming in here in [2024] and I don’t really remember much of it. It just felt like we landed, had a couple of good practices, and then before you know it, we were on the plane back home. So, just really try to slow things down and hopefully be here for a couple days longer than we were last time.”

Overall Takeaways

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) hits the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

While the Tar Heels' success in the Chapel Hill Regional and Super Regionals was impressive, the College World Series is a vastly different test. North Carolina's coaching staff and players can lean on the experience gained from the last two weekends, but the format and strategy will look like night and day.

That being said, the Tar Heels possess depth on offense and in the pitching staff , especially the bullpen. While 2024 did not go as planned for North Carolina in the College World Series, that disappointment and hardship could be monumental factors in helping this team get over the hump.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes during the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

As Gallaher said, North Carolina's approach the last time they played in Omaha was too restrictive. During the press conference, head coach Scott Forbes and the players present, including Gallaher, explained that they are enjoying this experience on and off the field.

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) is met by his teammates after scoring during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

That mindset could lead the Tar Heels to play more freely and avoid overthinking each and every play. If North Carolina can take care of business while having fun, that could be the best medicine for a team desperately vying for a national championship.