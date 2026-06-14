North Carolina's Starting Pitcher and Lineup Against West Virginia

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 6-2 on Friday night in their opening game of the College World Series.

Following the game, head coach Scott Forbes discussed what stood out in the Tar Heels' win and moving a step closer to clinching a spot in the National Championship.

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) and shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) complete a double play as Mississippi Rebels pinch runner Cannon Goldin (4) watches in the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"I hope everybody’s doing great," Forbes said. "What a great day. Day one at the College World Series, there’s never a bad day here. Beautiful day. Field is gorgeous. We’re just thankful to be here. It’s an honor and a privilege for us to be playing here."

"Pitching duel, good night — their guy was on, our guy was on," Forbes continued. "It was hard to do anything offensively for both teams. The way our team’s been — first of all, they have a heck of a team, shout-out to them for being here — well-coached, physical and some really, really good arms that we had to face today."

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels left fielder Tyler Howe (12) reacts after stealing second against the Mississippi Rebels during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With that said, here is a preview of North Carolina's second game in the College World Series against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Starting Pitcher

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Caden Glauber (27) and catcher Colin Hynek (23) talk during the seventh inning against the Mississippi Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Forbes has pushed all the right buttons on who to start on the mound throughout the postseason, and that was the case again on Friday night.

Across the Chapel Hill Regional and Super Regionals, Forbes deployed Ryan Lynch as the No. 1 pitcher in the rotation. Following a dominant Game 2 performance against the USC Trojans in the Super Regionals, Jason DeCaro was given the nod against Ole Miss. That decision was validated, as DeCaro threw 6.2 innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out nine batters.

With DeCaro out of the question for Sunday night, Lynch will be the Tar Heels' starting pitcher against West Virginia. During North Carolina's postseason run, the sophomore arm has been of the most consistent performers on the roster.

Batting Lineup

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek (23) hits a three run home run against the Mississippi Rebels during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

1. Jake Schaffner - Shortstop 2. Gavin Gallaher - Second Base 3. Owen Hull - Center Field 4. Macon Winslow - Designated Hitter 5. Erik Paulsen - First Base 6. Cooper Nicholson - Third Base 7. Tyler Howe - Right Field 8. Colin Hynek - Catcher 9. Carter French - Left Field.

The Tar Heels' offense has been one of the most well-balanced units in the country, with multiple players capable of flipping the script. That was on full display on Friday night, with Hull and Hynek each hitting home runs. Hull's sixth-inning homer jumpstarted North Carolina's offense and gave the Tar Heels a boost heading into the final three innings.