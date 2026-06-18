How North Carolina Hoops Can Reach Ceiling in 2026

It's safe to say that the North Carolina Tar Heels have gone through the most changes of any program in the country this offseason.

North Carolina has been eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in two consecutive seasons, leading to the program firing Hubert Davis weeks after the 2026 defeat. With Michael Malone as the head coach and the talent he has assembled in the transfer portal, the Tar Heels could very well be a second-weekend team in the 2027 NCAA Tournament. Here are a few factors that will contribute to whether North Carolina reaches its ceiling in 2026.

Terrence Brown, Matt Able, and Neoklis Avdalas Fulfill Potentials

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Overall, Malone has assembled a well-balanced roster , but it is apparent that he prioritized a deep and versatile backcourt. Avdalas was North Carolina's first transfer portal commit this offseason, and Brown was another top priority, with Kansas and Kentucky also vying for his services. Meanwhile, Able was a diamond-in-the-rough acquisition, as he showcased his talents in short spurts at North Carolina State.

Each of these players will be leaned on to produce right away. Brown was a lethal scorer at Utah, averaging 19.9 points per game.

His three-point shooting percentage will be a development to watch, but if that improves, the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard will be virtually impossible to defend. Avdalas' ability to run the offense at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds is tantalizing, with Brown and Able moving off the ball. As for Able, he demonstrated at the NBA scouting combine last month that he can play multiple roles, and his ability to score without requiring a high volume of shots should excite Tar Heel fans.

Last season, North Carolina's backcourt was a complementary piece to the puzzle. This year, it will be the catalyst for the Tar Heels' level of success, and that will hinge on these three players.

Maximo Adams and Alexandros Samodurov Develop Into Potent Scorers

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bench play is crucial for any team striving to transform into legitimate contenders in March. At the moment, North Carolina is one of the top teams and may never develop into a national title contender, but if it wants to make a run to at least the Sweet 16, a couple of options need to emerge from the bench.

Adams, a 5-star recruit in the 2026 class, is one of the most complete incoming freshmen in the country. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward can score at all three levels while possessing the ability to create off the dribble. Meanwhile, Samodurov is an all-around big man who will most likely play forward. His frame will make it difficult for him to play at the center position, but as a forward, Samodurov should thrive.

Sayon Keita Makes Impact Offensively and Defensively

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While North Carolina's backcourt features proven commodities, its frontcourt is a complete unknown entering next season. In addition to Samodurov, the Tar Heels acquired Sayon Keita , who played with Barcelona this past season. His potential is high, but the 18-year-old center will face a learning curve and development process.

Keita's physicality and ability to seal defenders in the post are underrated, but overall, the seven-foot center needs refinement. His natural ability to defend the rim should smoothly transition, but offense is where Keita needs to make the most improvements. If that transpires, North Carolina could have one of the most complete offenses in the country. Defensively, there are no worries surrounding Keita, who can guard all five positions.