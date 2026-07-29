Michael Malone Gaining Support Ahead of Start at UNC

The ending of last season was the final straw for the North Carolina Tar Heels' administration, which had seen enough of Hubert Davis as the program's head coach over the last five years.

Blowing a 19-point lead in the second half against VCU in the first round of the NCAA tournament, which resulted in a second consecutive first-round exit, prompted the Tar Heels' brass to move on from Davis and explore other coaching options on the market. Eventually, North Carolina hired Michael Malone, who had recently coached the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title in 2023.

Last week, CBS Sports' Gary Parrish labeled Malone as one of the most likely new coaches to produce long-term success with his new program.

Parrish's Thoughts

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously, any number of things could go wrong - from misevaluations to injuries to whatever," Parrish said. "Nothing is ever guaranteed in college athletics. But if the program is properly funded, and UNC's general manager does his job well, Malone should have one of the best rosters in the sport moving forward annually."

"If he doesn't, it'll largely be a GM problem," Parrish continued. "But if he does, Malone is still young enough and gifted enough to lead the Tar Heels back to a place where they are routinely competing for championships."

Main Takeaways

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As long as Malone and his staff can effectively recruit and the front office provides the 54-year-old head coach with legitimate talent, North Carolina should be competing for Final Four appearances regularly. That is how confident I am in Malone's coaching abilities, and while the track record for coaches who jump from the NBA to college basketball, and vice versa, isn't promising, Malone feels different.

When the Tar Heels hired Malone, the main concern was his ability to transition into a recruiter role, especially when the roster was ravaged by players departing for the NBA Draft and the transfer portal. However, Malone, Chuck Martin, and the rest of North Carolina's brass knocked it out of the park in the portal, landing Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Matt Able, among other prospects moving from their respective programs.

Yes, it remains to be seen how North Carolina will look with a plethora of newcomers , but Malone has the pedigree and resume to prove he can develop players at an elite level. Personally, I'm confident that the Tar Heels will exceed expectations and surprise many around the country. For the first time in years, North Carolina feels like a real threat in the ACC and could potentially make a significant run in the NCAA tournament because of the coaching staff in place.