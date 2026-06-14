Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for UNC's Alexandros Samodurov in 2026

It's safe to say that the North Carolina Tar Heels will look dramatically different from 2025, with a new head coach in place and an infusion of incoming talent.

While the changes have been dispersed evenly across the roster, the frontcourt rotation went through the most seismic-shifting alterations, with Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar headlining the departing assets from Chapel Hill this offseason.

What was the Tar Heels' overwhelming strength in 2025 has transformed into a major question mark heading into next season. However, head coach Michael Malone has revamped the frontcourt with a tantalizing collection of players, including Greek center Alexandros Samodurov.

It remains to be seen how Samodurov will be utilized in Malone's system, but his skill set and talent could culminate into one of the best rotational players in the country. That being said, here are the potential highs and lows for the 21-year-old center in Chapel Hill next season.

Best-Case Scenario

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Similar to Neoklis Avdalas - with whom Samodurov played in Greece - the 6-foot-11, 200-pound center is potentially an unlocking asset for the Tar Heels. Depending on how impactful Samodurov is, he could unlock another level of North Carolina's offense. Samodurov will not bully opposing centers and forwards in the paint, but he is lethal as a perimeter shooter, and his play-making ability is underrated.

For a player of his size, Samodurov is an elite passer who can create opportunities for his teammates all over the floor. The center can drive to the basket and dish the ball to a rolling center or a cutting guard. This roster will be defined by its versatility, and Samodurov embodies that perfectly. If Samodurov can consistently hit shots from the perimeter, opposing teams will be stretched out defensively, and the Tar Heels' offense will make significant leaps from last season.

Worst-Case Scenario

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Samodurov's slight frame is potentially problematic, especially in a conference headlined with elite talent at the center position. Because of this, Samodurov could be forced to operate along the perimeter more often than not, as backing down opposing centers in the paint will be difficult for him. Samodurov must consistently knock down shots outside the paint if he expects to make a significant impact for the Tar Heels.

Despite averaging more than a block per game overseas, that effectiveness near the rim will be difficult to replicate against ACC competition. That is why contributing off the bench as a power forward is the most ideal role for Samodurov. Sayon Keita should be the starting center , and pairing Samodurov with the Barcelona product is a tantalizing proposition.

Nevertheless, Samodurov's physical limitations could hinder his ability to be consistently featured in the rotation, depending on the matchup.