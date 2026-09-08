How Jarin Stevenson’s UNC Role Will Expand Under Michael Malone

With a new coaching staff and revamped roster in place, the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program will look completely different from last season.

North Carolina will have plenty of moving parts this season, but there's one returning piece from last season's roster who will prove to be instrumental in 2026. While speaking with the media on Thursday, head coach Michael Malone provided a glimpse of what he expects from Jarin Stevenson in his second year in Chapel Hill.

Malone's Thoughts

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Jarin [Stevenson] was a three, a four and a five,” Malone said. “That’s what his superpower is - the versatility."

"It’s always neat for me to listen to the coaches that have been here and for them to tell me that Jarin is doing things they haven’t seen him do. It’s not just making shots and making plays, but it’s how he’s doing it.”

“My challenge to Jarin when I got the job was: you might be quiet off the court, but on the court, I need you to be loud. Let your game be loud. I think Jarin’s done a really good job.”

Assessing Stevenson's Importance

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, we didn't see Stevenson's full potential until late in the season, when Caleb Wilson missed the final nine games with wrist and thumb injuries. During that stretch, the former Alabama forward's production improved, averaging 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field.

With better coaching, schematics, and a clearer role, Stevenson could very well replicate that level of production. North Carolina's backcourt is littered with playmaking guards, and that will also benefit the 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson proved throughout last season that he can score in a multitude of ways, which is why he's a perfect fit in Malone's system. In fact, Malone has compared Stevenson to Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, saying the veteran forward will be utilized similarly. That said, Stevenson is another player on this roster with a versatile skill set, which also opens up how he can be deployed on the floor.

Defensively, Stevenson can switch on multiple positions, providing even more flexibility in the lineups Malone can put out on the floor. The Tar Heels' center position is a major question mark heading into this season, so having Stevenson play as the five in specific situations can help North Carolina navigate when Sayon Keita and/or Alexandros Samodurov are struggling. Overall, Stevenson's impact will be monumental in the Tar Heels' success in 2026.