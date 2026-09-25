How Michael Malone Adding More Talent to UNC Recruiting Efforts

What head coach Michael Malone and the rest of his staff accomplished this offseason was impressive, to say the least.

The North Carolina Tar Heels were in complete disarray at the end of last season after suffering an inconceivable defeat in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. It led to the firing of former head coach Hubert Davis, and several players left the program through the transfer portal.

Malone and his staff faced an uphill battle to revamp the team, as only one key player from last year's rotation (Jarin Stevenson) returned. Despite that, North Carolina has a roster capable of competing for multiple wins in this year's NCAA Tournament. It appears this regime's recruiting prowess is extending into next year's freshman class after the latest developments.

North Carolina Hosting Elite Prospect

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last weekend, the Tar Heels hosted 5-star guard Beckham Black, who ranked No. 1 in the 2027 recruiting class per ESPN. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that North Carolina will expand its efforts to establish an elite backcourt by hosting 5-star guard Nasir Anderson, the No. 11 overall prospect in next year's class.

Well, it appears that 5-star forward Asa Montgomery will be partaking in the activities in Chapel Hill. On Thursday, news broke that the Tar Heels will host the 6-foot-6, 185-pound small forward in Chapel Hill this weekend. Montgomery is listed as the No. 8 overall recruit and No. 3 small forward.

What This Means for UNC

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This coaching staff isn't settling. Because of the timing of the coaching staff’s assembly, this current regime didn't have the chance to build its own freshman class. This roster is built almost exclusively through the transfer portal, which is becoming the primary path to constructing a championship-level roster. However, that strategy also entails a revolving door.

North Carolina is trying to repair the program’s image, and building a strong recruiting class is how you sustain long-term success. Bringing in Chuck Martin has elevated that process, and it shows with the Tar Heels bringing in several top recruits in next year's class to visit Chapel Hill.

As for Montgomery, he is another player who fits what Malone wants in his personnel. His versatility is one of the main appeals of his profile, as Montgomery can bring the ball up the floor. If you look at North Carolina's roster heading into this season, it is littered with players who can be deployed at multiple positions as fluid ball handlers. Hosting all these players doesn't guarantee anything, but it's clear this staff has high aspirations for 2027.