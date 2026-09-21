Terrence Brown’s Development Key Factor in UNC Basketball Success

The North Carolina Tar Heels underwent major changes this offseason along the coaching staff and roster.

Hiring Michael Malone was the first move Tar Heels had to orchestrate, and that decision proved to be the correct one. Despite having no experience with the modern recruiting process , Malone compiled a staff that constructed a compelling group heading into the upcoming season. One of those players brought in was Utah transfer Terrence Brown, who spoke recently on areas of his game he's looking to improve.

Brown's Thoughts

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“My game overall, [the coaching staff wants me to be] more of a facilitator," Brown said. "Being able to get my team involved as much as getting myself involved."

“Being better on the defensive end, really honing in on that," Brown continued. "That’s what I feel like [Chuck Martin] and (Bryan Tibaldi) and [Sean May] really get on me about, is just pressuring the ball, getting up on guys on defense and trying to pressure the ball as much as possible and be a pest. So that’s what I’ve been trying to do on the defensive end."

“And then on the offensive end, just letting the game come to me," Brown elaborated. "If the shot’s there, being able to shoot the shot, but when it’s not there, drawing two guys and kicking to the next guy.”

Why Brown's Development is Crucial

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown's scoring ability is the main component of his game, as he averaged 19.9 points last season. While that level of production is elite, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard lacked versatility. If Brown can develop into a passer , as he mentioned during his interview, he can improve his chances of scoring at the rim, as off-ball defenders will hesitate to leave their assignment.

The Tar Heels will be an electrifying, fast-paced team under Malone, and Brown's speed and athleticism off the dribble are reasons why he's a perfect fit in this system. If the senior guard can add passing to his repertoire, he will be virtually impossible to contain. Additionally, Brown shot 32.7 percent from three-point range last season, so if that increases by four or five percent, the Tar Heels' offense will open up exponentially.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, Brown could be viewed as the liability in the starting lineup, which is why having multiple players who can defend at multiple positions is a luxury. That said, it doesn't mean Brown can't be at least a serviceable defender. No one is asking the veteran guard to lock down opposing guards, but if he puts in the effort and raises his level on that end of the floor, he and the team will reap the benefits.

Overall, Brown is capable of developing an all-around skill set under this coaching staff, and if that happens, the Tar Heels have a chance to become an elite team in 2026 .