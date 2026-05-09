North Carolina Has Major Advantage in International Star's Recruitment

The North Carolina Tar Heels' rebuilding process for the 2026-27 season is nearly complete, but they are still missing one key component: Depth in the frontcourt.

That seemed to be done and dusted for head coach Michael Malone, but Maxim Logue withdrew from North Carolina days after originally committing to the program. Currently, the Tar Heels' center rotation consists of Sayon Keita and Cade Bennerman, two extremely young players.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the backcourt solidified, Malone has been in heavy pursuit of frontcourt reinforcements, spending extensive time overseas recruiting centers. On Friday, reports surfaced that the Tar Heels contacted a European center with ties to Neoklis Avdalas , which could swing the pendulum in the Tar Heels’ favor of landing the NBA prospect.

Latest Reports

Jan 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) handles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

According to David Sisk of 247Sports, the Tar Heels have been in talks with Greek superstar Alexandros Samodurov, and the 6-foot-11, 212-pound center's connection with Avdalas could be a major factor in North Carolina landing the sought-after big man.

“Same agents, number one,” Sisk said. “Number two, they (Samodurov and Avdalas) go back a long way from when they were together in Greece. They had even talked when they were younger about playing together if they went overseas to college or the pros, what have you. Evidently, they still have a close friendship.”

What This Means for North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tar Heels are in desperate need of a rotational frontcourt piece who could make a noticeable impact off the bench . If you asked me what North Carolina's starting lineup would look like in the opening game of the 2026 season, it would be Avdalas, Terrence Brown, Matt Able , Jarin Stevenson, and Keita. The only potential change I see is swapping out Able for Maximo Adams, but the North Carolina State transfer was personally recruited by Malone.

While Samodurov needs to add some weight, his skill set transitions to the collegiate game. It is apparent that Malone has prioritized versatile players in his roster-building strategy, and the Greek center embodies that philosophy.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Samodurov is capable of stretching the floor as a forward or center, and is not dependent on receiving touches near the basket. Additionally, he can switch and defend multiple positions in the pick-and-roll, which provides even more flexibility for Malone's rotations.

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Overall, this would be a significant signing by the Tar Heels, but they have to overcome the hurdle of the 2026 NBA Draft, as Samodurov is considering that route as well. That being said, if Samodurov decides to take his talents to the NCAA, North Carolina should be viewed as the favorite for the center because of his connection with Avdalas.