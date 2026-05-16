Grading Caleb Wilson’s Potential NBA Landing Spots

The first round of the NBA Draft will take place on June 23. This incoming draft class could be one of the best in recent memory.

A top prospect all season long has been North Carolina’s freshman phenom, Caleb Wilson. He has been projected to go in the top five of the draft all season long. It has been two decades since a player from UNC has been selected in the top five of the NBA Draft. Caleb Wilson is looking to break the long drought and rewrite UNC history for years to come.

Good luck this week to the guys at the @NBADraft Combine 💯 pic.twitter.com/XEHDjU7OtC — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) May 11, 2026

Wilson is more than likely a lock in the top four, so today we are going to grade all four potential landing spots for Caleb Wilson.

Washington Wizards A+

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The Washington Wizards have the first overall pick in the 2026 draft. It is the first time since 2015 that the team with the worst record in the NBA has won the lottery. The Wizards worked some magic and now are on track to make a franchise-altering decision.

Caleb Wilson certainly has a case to go No. 1 , but it is more likely that it will not happen. That does not mean that we cannot fantasize about the thought of Trae Young throwing lobs to Wilson.

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Wilson with the Wizards would be a perfect fit. Not only would he be getting set up by one of the best passing point guards in the league, but he would also be able to learn from Anthony Davis. The Wizards also have a center they drafted No. 2 overall in 2024, Alex Sarr.

A frontcourt rotation of Wilson, Davis and Sarr would bring all eyes back to Washington basketball. That would be the ideal landing spot for Wilson, but it unfortunately may be out of the realm of possibility.

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Utah Jazz C-

The Utah Jazz are an interesting team, as they have been tanking for the last four seasons. However, they shocked the basketball world a few months ago when they traded three first-round picks and a rookie at the time, Walter Clayton Jr., to the Memphis Grizzlies for Jaren Jackson Jr., signaling a win-now move.

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The Jazz have the second overall pick in the draft, and selecting Wilson would not be a good fit for either side. Most of the team’s best players or young guys are all frontcourt players. Along with Jackson, they have Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Kyle Filipowski, and Jusuf Nurkic.

I am giving this a C-minus based on the talent of Wilson, as it would not be a “bad” pick at all to take Wilson here, but it just does not make sense scheme-wise.

Memphis Grizzlies B-

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If the Grizzlies trade star Ja Morant, which has been discussed all last season, then Wilson would instantly become the best player on the team. Outside of Morant, they have a few solid players, but no All-Star caliber player.

The Grizzlies have the third overall pick, and this is where Wilson could very well get drafted. They have center Zack Edey, who would pair with Wilson in their frontcourt tandem. This would be the best fit for Wilson to take the reins of the franchise and put up the best stats. It may also be the team out of the top four that is the furthest away from winning if they trade Morant.

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Chicago Bulls A-

The most realistic option for Wilson out of the top four teams is the Chicago Bulls. This would be a great fit for the UNC superstar. The Bulls have been desperate for a true franchise star since the Derrick Rose days, and Wilson could be just that.

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The Bulls also have a few nice young pieces in Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. Giddey is one of the best playmakers in the league and would love to have Wilson on the team. Giddey has been in the league for five seasons but is still just 23 years old.

Buzelis averaged 16.3 points last season in just his second year in the league. A big three of Giddey, Buzelis, and Wilson would be a young and fun future in Chicago.