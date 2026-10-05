How Missed Opportunities Hurt UNC's Chances Against Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels showed glimpses of potential in Week 5 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but ultimately fell 37-26.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference , head coach Bill Belichick said he was impressed with his team's ability to compete, but it left multiple plays on the field to capitalize on.

Belichick's Thoughts

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We were certainly competitive. We missed some opportunities," Belichick said. "We just need to do a better job of coaching, playing, taking advantage of those opportunities. Again, they’re a good team, so it’s not like anything was easy today, but we had some chances that we missed, and had a few opportunities to get off the field on fourth down, and we weren’t able to convert. We did a couple times, but we missed a couple.”

“It’s little things on every play," Belichick continued. "They’re not all the same. Each play has its own dynamics, has its own coaching points, has its own things that need to happen for each individual play to be successful.”

What Were Some of the Missed Chances?

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Boubacar Traore (5) forces a bad pass by North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) that is intercepted in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The missed opportunities started right away , as the Tar Heels miraculously failed to block a punt, despite the snap being dropped. It didn't prove to be costly, as North Carolina marched down the field on a seven-play, 74-yard drive for a touchdown. However, it's those types of plays that the Tar Heels need to execute moving forward.

Overall, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has struggled with deep passes this season, and while there were signs of improvement on Saturday, he missed several opportunities to produce explosive plays. Edwards Jr. failed to connect with receivers downfield several times, notably on his second interception, when he targeted Jordan Shipp down the left sideline.

Shipp was open, but there were two problems with the execution. First, Edwards Jr. didn't throw with anticipation, allowing the defensive backs to recover. Secondly, the sixth-year quarterback threw the ball too far into the middle of the field. Notre Dame's safety Luke Talich hovered over the top of Shipp, so Edwards Jr.'s throw was ill-advised. That's why throwing with anticipation matters for success on deep passes.

Again, Edwards Jr. was sharper on those passes, but he still leaves much to be desired in that department. When the Tar Heels face the Pittsburgh Panthers next week, Edwards Jr. needs to be more opportunistic when chances present themselves.