Grading Every UNC Position Group After Week 5 vs. Notre Dame

After starting the season 2-0, the North Carolina Tar Heels are now at .500 with two consecutive losses, including a 37-26 defeat against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.

With Week 5 in the books , here are the grades for each of the Tar Heels' position groups based on their performance on Saturday.

Quarterback: C-

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; DUPLICATE North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a rinse-and-repeat process for Billy Edwards Jr., who always looks sharp on the opening drive before his performance steadily slips as the game progresses. After that first drive, Edwards Jr. threw interceptions on back-to-back drives. On his first interception, the sixth-year quarterback was blindsided and obliterated as he attempted to throw, creating an easy turnover opportunity as the ball fluttered to Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

The second interception was another example of Edwards Jr.'s shortcomings as a downfield passer. With Jordan Shipp streaking down the left sideline, Edwards Jr. floated a pass into the inner part of the field, failing to see safety Luke Talich sliding. His final stat line indicates a solid showing, but some of that production came in garbage time with Notre Dame holding a commanding lead.

Running Backs: D

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Jaylen McGill (27) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't entirely on the backfield, as the Tar Heels were forced into a pass-heavy script after falling behind by 14 early in the second quarter.

That said, Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill combined for 64 yards on 20 carries (3.2 yards per attempt). Better days are ahead for these running backs.

Pass Catchers: B

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) reacts in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Shipp and Jelani Thurman are the only two pass catchers who have produced consistently through the first four games. Shipp led the team with seven receptions for 109 yards, while Thurman followed with five receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Shamar Easter had three receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown, but it's becoming clear that North Carolina's passing attack is heavily reliant on Shipp and Thurman. Trech Kekahuna and Mason Humphrey remain nonexistent in this offense.

Defensive Line: D

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Aneyas Williams (22) runs as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins (54) and linebacker Calvin Thomas (12) defend in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite having Melkart Abou Jaoude back in the fold, the Tar Heels were dominated up front, which was predictable with Notre Dame's elite offensive line.

CJ Carr was untouched, as North Carolina failed to record a single sack. To make matters worse, they allowed the Fighting Irish to rush for 241 yards on 45 attempts. Stopping the run has been an issue for North Carolina, and it showed on Saturday.

Secondary: D

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) attempts a touchdown catch as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Peyton Waters (7) defends in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's difficult for defensive backs to hold up in coverage when the pass rush doesn't get home, but allowing Carr to complete 21-of-29 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns is a recipe for disaster.

Carr is one of the top prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft, but this is still a rough outing for a secondary featuring multiple experienced players.

Linebackers: A-

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Derek McDonald (15) and linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (8) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was the lone bright spot for the defense on Saturday, but that high tackling production also stemmed from the defensive line allowing running backs to penetrate and reach the second level.