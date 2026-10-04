Grading Every UNC Position Group After Week 5 vs. Notre Dame
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After starting the season 2-0, the North Carolina Tar Heels are now at .500 with two consecutive losses, including a 37-26 defeat against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.
With Week 5 in the books, here are the grades for each of the Tar Heels' position groups based on their performance on Saturday.
Quarterback: C-
It's a rinse-and-repeat process for Billy Edwards Jr., who always looks sharp on the opening drive before his performance steadily slips as the game progresses. After that first drive, Edwards Jr. threw interceptions on back-to-back drives. On his first interception, the sixth-year quarterback was blindsided and obliterated as he attempted to throw, creating an easy turnover opportunity as the ball fluttered to Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.
The second interception was another example of Edwards Jr.'s shortcomings as a downfield passer. With Jordan Shipp streaking down the left sideline, Edwards Jr. floated a pass into the inner part of the field, failing to see safety Luke Talich sliding. His final stat line indicates a solid showing, but some of that production came in garbage time with Notre Dame holding a commanding lead.
Running Backs: D
This isn't entirely on the backfield, as the Tar Heels were forced into a pass-heavy script after falling behind by 14 early in the second quarter.
That said, Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill combined for 64 yards on 20 carries (3.2 yards per attempt). Better days are ahead for these running backs.
Pass Catchers: B
Jordan Shipp and Jelani Thurman are the only two pass catchers who have produced consistently through the first four games. Shipp led the team with seven receptions for 109 yards, while Thurman followed with five receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
Shamar Easter had three receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown, but it's becoming clear that North Carolina's passing attack is heavily reliant on Shipp and Thurman. Trech Kekahuna and Mason Humphrey remain nonexistent in this offense.
Defensive Line: D
Despite having Melkart Abou Jaoude back in the fold, the Tar Heels were dominated up front, which was predictable with Notre Dame's elite offensive line.
CJ Carr was untouched, as North Carolina failed to record a single sack. To make matters worse, they allowed the Fighting Irish to rush for 241 yards on 45 attempts. Stopping the run has been an issue for North Carolina, and it showed on Saturday.
Secondary: D
It's difficult for defensive backs to hold up in coverage when the pass rush doesn't get home, but allowing Carr to complete 21-of-29 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns is a recipe for disaster.
Carr is one of the top prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft, but this is still a rough outing for a secondary featuring multiple experienced players.
Linebackers: A-
That was the lone bright spot for the defense on Saturday, but that high tackling production also stemmed from the defensive line allowing running backs to penetrate and reach the second level.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.