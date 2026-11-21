The North Carolina Tar Heels head to Charlottesville on Saturday to face the Virginia Cavaliers. Both programs look to break even and become bowl-eligible in a critical middle-of-the-pack ACC matchup.

Head coach Bill Belichick is looking to secure his first bowl season leading the Tar Heels, but he'll have to do it against a stingy Cavaliers team that has its own issues but offers some potentially tough matchups. Let's look at key battles for Saturday's game against Virginia.

Tar Heels Safeties vs. Cavaliers Tight Ends

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) attempts a touchdown catch as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Peyton Waters (7) defends in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Greg Smith out for the first half due to his suspension from last week's post-game brawl, the Tar Heels will rely on a rotation at safety this weekend with a mixture of Peyton Waters, Coleman Bryson, and Javion Butts against the Cavaliers' tight ends and running backs. Belichick loves playing his safeties in the box or as a big nickel to match up with TEs and RBs, and not having Smith for the first 30 minutes will hurt.

While Virginia's passing offense is one of the worst in the ACC, they have two tight ends who could create issues against a Greg Smith-less safety room: Dakota Twitty and John Rogers. Being disciplined in match assignments and man coverage responsibilities is a must down the seam and in the middle of the field.

Tar Heels Passing Offense vs. Cavaliers Back-Seven

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Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) passes the ball in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers have the best passing defense in the ACC this season, allowing just under 187 passing yards per game, which could pose a challenge for whichever quarterback gets the start against a stingy Virginia defensive backfield that features some quality coverage defenders such as Brandyn Hillman (four interceptions) and linebacker Kam Robinson (two interceptions).

If Billy Edwards Jr. starts, look for the Tar Heels to remain aggressive on the perimeter against the Cavaliers' cornerbacks, but he lacks the mobility to evade and generate plays on the ground on scramble drills with his legs, which is where Burgess comes into play. If it is the freshman signal-caller, Travis Burgess will be a threat in all facets, and he has the arm talent to push the ball further downfield than we have seen from Edwards.

Tar Heels Run Game vs. Cavaliers Run Defense

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) scores a touchdown in the fourth Quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's run game has started to find a groove of sorts in recent weeks with some productive ground attacks, and they have a chance for another one this week. Should Edwards start, we'll likely see the trio of Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill getting their fair share of touches. However, that could change a good bit if Burgess is named the starter this weekend against a Virginia defense allowing nearly 150 rushing yards per game.

Burgess opens up the offense more than Edwards ever has, and his legs could expand the amount of run game options that offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will have. The read option and veer reads will come into play, opening up the ground game for a potential big afternoon in Charlottesville.