Tar Heel Takes: What Stood Out in UNC Loss Against Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered their second consecutive loss, falling to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 37-26 on Saturday.

The Tar Heels got off to a fast start, forcing a quick punt and marching down the field for a convincing seven-play, 74-yard touchdown drive. From there on out, things quickly went downhill. Here are good and not-so-good developments from this game .

The Good

Jordan Shipp's Best Game of 2026 Season

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) attempts to catch the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shipp has been held back by subpar quarterback play throughout the first third of the 2026 season, but he overcame that with a strong outing on Saturday. The junior wide receiver recorded seven receptions for 109 yards.

Touchdowns continue to escape Shipp, but the positive regression should start to pick up in the coming weeks.

Jelani Thurman's Red Zone Success Continues

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) reacts in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This passing attack has revolved around Shipp and Thurman . The former Ohio State tight end caught five passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Thurman's second touchdown came when the game was out of reach, but that doesn't diminish his influence on the offense.

Penalties

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina only committed three penalties for 20 yards, which is an encouraging sign moving forward.

Limiting penalties is a major factor if a team wants to stay on schedule on both sides of the ball. Although the result is disappointing, head coach Bill Belichick has to be pleased with his team's discipline.

Not So Good

Billy Edwards Jr.'s Inconsistencies Strike Again

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Francis Brewu (7) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Edwards Jr. was on point on the Tar Heels’ opening drive, as usual. But once the opposing defense recognizes North Carolina's tendencies, Edwards Jr. crumbles.

That was apparent again on Saturday, as the sixth-year quarterback threw interceptions on the ensuing two drives. That put the Tar Heels down 14, which they eventually crawled out of, but North Carolina couldn't afford those types of mistakes when it was already facing an uphill battle against the No. 3-ranked team in the country.

Abysmal Run Defense

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Aneyas Williams (22) runs as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins (54) and linebacker Calvin Thomas (12) defend in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stopping the run has been the Tar Heels' Achilles' heel this season, and for the second time in four games, they've allowed their opponent to run for over 200 yards.

Notre Dame took 45 carries for 241 yards and one rushing touchdown on Saturday. That's unacceptable, especially against an elite quarterback like CJ Carr. The Tar Heels will face easier opponents on their schedule, but if this trend continues, winning games will become much more difficult.