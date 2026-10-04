Tar Heel Takes: What Stood Out in UNC Loss Against Notre Dame
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The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered their second consecutive loss, falling to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 37-26 on Saturday.
The Tar Heels got off to a fast start, forcing a quick punt and marching down the field for a convincing seven-play, 74-yard touchdown drive. From there on out, things quickly went downhill. Here are good and not-so-good developments from this game.
The Good
Jordan Shipp's Best Game of 2026 Season
Shipp has been held back by subpar quarterback play throughout the first third of the 2026 season, but he overcame that with a strong outing on Saturday. The junior wide receiver recorded seven receptions for 109 yards.
Touchdowns continue to escape Shipp, but the positive regression should start to pick up in the coming weeks.
Jelani Thurman's Red Zone Success Continues
This passing attack has revolved around Shipp and Thurman. The former Ohio State tight end caught five passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Thurman's second touchdown came when the game was out of reach, but that doesn't diminish his influence on the offense.
Penalties
North Carolina only committed three penalties for 20 yards, which is an encouraging sign moving forward.
Limiting penalties is a major factor if a team wants to stay on schedule on both sides of the ball. Although the result is disappointing, head coach Bill Belichick has to be pleased with his team's discipline.
Not So Good
Billy Edwards Jr.'s Inconsistencies Strike Again
As mentioned earlier, Edwards Jr. was on point on the Tar Heels’ opening drive, as usual. But once the opposing defense recognizes North Carolina's tendencies, Edwards Jr. crumbles.
That was apparent again on Saturday, as the sixth-year quarterback threw interceptions on the ensuing two drives. That put the Tar Heels down 14, which they eventually crawled out of, but North Carolina couldn't afford those types of mistakes when it was already facing an uphill battle against the No. 3-ranked team in the country.
Abysmal Run Defense
Stopping the run has been the Tar Heels' Achilles' heel this season, and for the second time in four games, they've allowed their opponent to run for over 200 yards.
Notre Dame took 45 carries for 241 yards and one rushing touchdown on Saturday. That's unacceptable, especially against an elite quarterback like CJ Carr. The Tar Heels will face easier opponents on their schedule, but if this trend continues, winning games will become much more difficult.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.