How Neoklis Avdalas Can Make Big Immediate Impact for UNC

Building a competitive roster was an uphill battle for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as they hired Michael Malone as head coach amid the portal opening.

Despite that, Malone and his staff successfully recruited several marquee transfers , including former Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas. Earlier this week, Avdalas shared his thoughts on how he expects to be utilized and how he's improved this offseason.

Avdalas' Thoughts

Mar 3, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) defends during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would describe myself as a point guard," Avdalas said. "Most guys see that I’m 6-foot-9 and say, ‘that’s a small forward,’ but I would like to call myself a point guard. My teammates and coaches who see me play know that I can play point guard. I like to read the game, make the right decision every time and put my teammates in the right direction and score the ball.”

“First of all, I would say mentally. Because I’ve been through adversity, and I think that you have to go through adversity to become a better player. I’ve seen what it’s like to be on the lowest of lows and the highest of highs - I’ve seen that before," Avdalas said on what he improved this offseason.

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on the sideline during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I’m ready for next season, whatever comes down. I know that the pressure is really high here at North Carolina. They expect to win, and that’s why I came here because I’m not [going to] shy away from pressure, I like that.”

Assessing Avdalas' Importance

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) goes to the basket against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Greek guard may be the most important piece for the Tar Heels this season because of his ability to run the offense at 6-foot-9. It's unheard of for a player of Avdalas' size to possess the skill set to play point guard. That said, Malone has experience with this: during his tenure with the Denver Nuggets, the 54-year-old head coach let center Nikola Jokic run the offense.

Now, Avdalas and Jokic are completely different players, but the similarities and correlation are there. Matt Able and Terrence Brown are also each capable of fulfilling this role, but North Carolina's ceiling is much higher if Avdalas can effectively be the primary ball handler. The sophomore guard is the most natural and gifted passer on this roster, and again, his size is a major reason he can provide a positional mismatch against other teams.

If Avdalas wants to reach his potential while elevating the players around him, his shooting efficiency needs to improve vastly. Last season, Avdalas shot 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range. If those percentages increase exponentially, the Tar Heels will be virtually impossible to contain on the perimeter, given the number of ball handlers and playmaking guards and wings in the rotation.