How North Carolina Can Expose Its Opponents in 2026

It goes without saying that the North Carolina Tar Heels will look vastly different under newly hired head coach Michael Malone, and that starts with the team construction.

This offseason, the Tar Heels' brass had to compile a roster in very short order, as Malone arrived in Chapel Hill after the transfer portal window had officially opened. By the time the 54-year-old head coach was formally introduced, several players in the portal had signed with their respective programs. North Carolina was behind the eight-ball and had little time to build a competitive roster.

In total, North Carolina added 11 players this offseason via the transfer portal and recruiting class , with the most notable acquisitions being Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown , and Matt Able. Last week, the North Carolina State transfer spoke about the versatility in the rotation and how it will make life difficult for the Tar Heels' opponents this season.

Able's Thoughts

Matt Able | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think it really depends on who we’re playing against and the matchups,” Able said. “We all have strengths that we play to. For example, there might be certain games where [Neoklis Avdalas] has a really favorable matchup and Neo's just able to go at it."

“Then the next game, it’s [Terrence Brown]. The next game, it’s me and the next game it’s [Isaiah Denis]," Able continued. "We have a lot of different guys that can go off, and I think that’s a really good thing and a really powerful thing to have on the team, not just being so dependent on one person.”

Significance of This Development

Mar 3, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) defends during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interchangeability in this backcourt is one of the most intriguing components of North Carolina's rotation this upcoming season. In 2025, the Tar Heels were overly reliant on Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, who each led the team in points and rebounds. Teams were able to hone in on those two. While both players were capable of overcoming constant double teams, there were no reliable outlets who could consistently take advantage of the extra space on the perimeter.

It's a completely different conversation this season, but having this many playmakers, specifically in the backcourt, gives Malone flexibility in these rotation combinations. As Able states, based on the opposition, North Carolina can pick and choose which player(s) to feature. The diverse skill sets among Able, Brown, and Avdalas will make it virtually impossible to contain the Tar Heels' half-court offense.

Additionally, each of the aforementioned players can bring the ball up the court and run the offense if need be. The Tar Heels were one-dimensional last season. That won't be the case this season, as North Carolina will have several avenues to score and produce both offensively and defensively.