UNC Riding Recruiting Rollercoaster As 2027 Trail Heats Up

This offseason was about constructing a competitive roster as fast as possible for the North Carolina Tar Heels. This coaching staff did an admirable job in that regard. This roster is much better than people expected, given the circumstances.

Moving forward, North Carolina's roster construction will revolve around sustained success, which will require assembling an elite recruiting class. Next offseason will be the first opportunity for this regime to build the team around an incoming freshman class. Over the last several weeks, the Tar Heels have hosted multiple top prospects in the 2027 class. With that in mind, here is the latest on this process and what it means for North Carolina's aspirations next offseason.

UNC Receives Gut Punch

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Obviously, the Tar Heels won't land all the top-flight prospects, but they would like to sign players close to home. In late September, CJ Rosser and Jordan Page - both North Carolina natives - visited Chapel Hill on the same date. With both players from the area on official visits at the same time, the Tar Heels' hopes were certainly high of landing one or both players.

Well, Page won't be taking his talents to Chapel Hill; the 5-star small forward officially committed to UConn. This is a major missed opportunity for the program, since the 6-foot-5, 190-pound forward is from Raleigh.

Top Rival Projected To Land Asa Montgomery

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Among the many prospects the Tar Heels have hosted in recent weeks was Montgomery, who is the No. 8 overall recruit and No. 3 small forward in next year's class, according to ESPN . The 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward's crystal ball prediction has the Duke Blue Devils landing Montgomery.

Not only would the Tar Heels miss out on one of their top targets, but they would see an elite player join their arch-rivals. Under head coach Jon Scheyer, Duke has consistently compiled top recruiting classes.

UNC Drawing Closer To Landing Top Guard

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ESPN's No. 11 overall prospect and No. 4 point guard in the 2027 class, Nasir Anderson, canceled his visit with Kentucky. Additionally, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound guard moved up his official visit to Chapel Hill last week, forgoing his scheduled visit to USC.

Anderson could reschedule his trip to Lexington, but for now, the Wildcats appear out of the running. After listing 10 teams, Anderson has narrowed his focus to five programs, including North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Providence, and Georgia. Anderson is from Norcross, Georgia, but the Tar Heels should feel optimistic about their chances of landing the explosive guard.