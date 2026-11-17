Throughout the second half against Georgia, I was impressed by the pace that the second group played with.

Isaiah Denis, Terrence Brown, Jaydon Young, Maximo Adams, and Alex Samodurov came in after the first group and played at a fantastic pace , pushing the ball up the floor on offense. The aggressive style gave UNC a nine-point lead at one point.

Questionable Substitutions

However, following the successful stretch for the Tar Heels, Neo Avdalas and Matt Able checked in the game, a questionable substitution. At this point, considering the momentum the group on the floor had, combined with the fact that Avdalas and Able had not been having very impressive nights, it made many fans scratch their heads at the decision.

From there, UNC’s lead was cut down and eventually given up with just over two minutes to play. North Carolina no longer played the fast-paced offense that brought them success, and it became very frustrating for many UNC fans.

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (2) reacts after scoring against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Denis played a crucial role in giving UNC a lead in the second half, as he hit two threes to contribute to the nine-point lead. Following his move to the sideline, the game shifted, and not in Carolina’s favor.

Isaiah Denis' Thoughts

Following the game, he was asked about why the team moved away from the fast-paced offense, and it seemed to leave even Denis stumped.

“Honestly, I don't know. That's a good question. We shouldn't have got away from what kept us in the lead when we were up seven.”

Denis noted what Michael Malone told them at halftime and how they thought a strong defensive performance in the second half would lead them to victory.

Isaiah Denis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I also think we knew we were going to win the game on defense. When we went into halftime, we were down seven. Coach told us, 'Hey, we're going to win this game on defense.' So I don't even necessarily think it was all the offense and stuff. I mean, that comes. You make shots, you miss shots, get great shots, sometimes you get decent looks.”

“I really think it was defense, letting them get to the o-boards, knowing our matchups, knowing guys that are hot, running them off the line, knowing that they're trying to run those pin-down screens for Kanon Catchings, they're trying to get him the ball, and if they don't get him the ball, they're trying to get Blue Cain the ball. Just realizing those little things, especially in key moments, just mental lapses, I really think.”

As we know, the end result was not what Denis, or any Tar Heel, had aimed for. While Denis watched the final stages of the game play out from the bench, you have to question why he was there in the first place.

As the Heels move forward this season, it will be interesting to see if the rotation gets shaken up at any point, and if Denis will be on the winning side of it.

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