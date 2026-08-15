How Peyton Seelmann Has Already Made Impact on UNC’s Defense

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program underwent major changes in both the personnel department and the coaching staff.

Following a 4-8 season, which culminated in several key players departing the program, North Carolina's brass needed to infuse the roster with proven commodities . That was especially true when assessing the number of changes in the linebacker room. The Tar Heels lost the majority of the rotation, including Khmori House, who led the team in tackles in 2025. The Tar Heels instantly shored up that unit, signing Peyton Seelmann and Derek McDonald.

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While speaking with the media on Friday, head coach Bill Belichick highlighted Seelmann's importance and what he brings to the Tar Heels' defense.

Belichick's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Peyton’s kind of a little bit of a throwback guy," Belichick said. "Doesn’t say too much, but he’s all business. Really tough, competitive kid, high-effort player. He’s always going as hard as he can, and it’s been impressive to watch. He’s a very instinctive player. Finds the ball and has shown the ability to play on all four downs - in the kicking game as well."

"He runs well, he’s tough, he’s a good tackler, and has really good football instincts. So, glad we have him. Getting him and Derek [McDonald] has given us a lot of depth of linebacker position, so that’s been good.”

Why This Matters

Oct 4, 2014; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels wore camouflage helmets in honor of military appreciation day against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Virginia Tech Hokies won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, North Carolina's defense underwent seismic changes this offseason, and losing multiple starters from last season's roster was the worst-case scenario for a program needing to win this upcoming season. The Tar Heels had to reinvent themselves and honestly assess the team’s personnel when evaluating how to reconfigure the roster.

With Belichick's job security hanging in the balance, the Tar Heels could not build their roster with a long-term lens. North Carolina's front office had to focus on this season, and this season alone. The 74-year-old head coach and the majority of this staff may not be part of the program in 2027. They have to win now.

Adding a player of Seelmann's caliber goes a long way in retooling a roster on the fly. The former Richmond linebacker totaled 120 tackles in 2025, ranking top 10 nationally in the FCS. Pairing him with McDonald should form one of the most well-rounded linebacker tandems in the ACC.

Both players have experience and have proven to be productive players. It's also encouraging to hear that Seelmann keeps his head down and lets his play do the talking.