What UNC’s Football Preseason Means for Program’s Transfer Portal Future

Coming off a 2025 season in which they compiled a 4-8 record, the North Carolina Tar Heels desperately need to flip the script this upcoming season.

With Bill Belichick as head coach and entering the 2026-27 college football season on the hot seat, North Carolina isn't in the business of a long-term rebuild approach . The Tar Heels are a one-year-at-a-time program as long as Belichick is at the helm. Again, this season could be the 74-year-old head coach's final year in Chapel Hill.

This offseason has had its good and bad for the Tar Heels. Today, we are focusing on what has transpired over the last few months and what that means for the program's future in the transfer portal.

Michael Lombardi Placed on Paid Administrative Leave

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lombardi was at the forefront of North Carolina's swift rebuild this offseason, landing several marquee talents in the transfer portal and recruiting class. Now that Lombardi is on leave, could the Tar Heels' success in the portal dwindle?

A lot of that hinges on what transpires this upcoming season, which we will get to in a minute. However, whenever a program suffers an unexpected matter in the front office, that could derail everything moving forward. We will see how this affects North Carolina in the near future.

Bill Belichick's Coaching Ability

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an extension of the last topic we covered, as Belichick's first hire upon his arrival was Lombardi, who has operated at multiple stops alongside the 74-year-old head coach in the NFL. Despite what the media and qualified analysts believe about Belichick, his legacy continues to hold up when negotiating with recruits and transfers.

North Carolina compiled one of the better 2026 recruiting classes in the country and an impressive transfer portal group. However, if Belichick and the Tar Heels struggle once again in 2026, he will likely be fired before the start of the 2027 season. If/when that occurs and Belichick is no longer part of the program, will the recruiting take a hit?

Again, Belichick has been underwhelming over the last several years, dating back to his final years with the New England Patriots. Yet players still associate winning and sustained success with the longtime NFL head coach, who hasn't demonstrated that in recent memory. Having a functional front office and coaching staff goes a long way in the recruiting process, and both of those departments are in flux in Chapel Hill.