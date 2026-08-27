UNC's Bill Belichick Highlights Focus Ahead of Season Opener

After a full offseason of speculation and anticipation, the North Carolina Tar Heels' season opener is just two days away.

Similar to last season, the Tar Heels will face TCU in Week 0. Now, both teams are vastly different, as North Carolina's current regime, unlike last offseason, had a full offseason to construct a roster. During his appearance on "Coaches Corner," hosted by Jones Angell, head coach Bill Belichick previewed his team's matchup this weekend in Dublin, Ireland.

Belichick's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The big focus for us is just TCU," Belichick said. "In training camp, we work a lot against each other and just generic fundamentals on making sure that we know what we're doing, but now we'll tailor that to what TCU does or what we expect them to do and try to get ready for some of their tendencies, and some of the players that they have."

"Week 1 is always the hardest game because you don't know as much about your team and you don't know as much about the opponent's team, and certainly we look at TCU, and their offensive coordinator came from UConn last year, so we have to respect what he did there."

Main Takeaways

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As noted, both teams have undergone drastic changes to the coaching staff and personnel department. While TCU defeated North Carolina 48-14 last season, the Tar Heels are nowhere near the team they were last season. Now, that doesn't mean the result will be different, but there's much more promise in this year's group.

Upgrading at offensive coordinator - Bobby Petrino - and quarterback - Billy Edwards Jr. - could prove to be the two biggest improvements the football program made this offseason. That said, the Tar Heels also completely revamped the wide receiver corps and offensive line, two areas that held them back in 2025.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While North Carolina focused on the transfer portal to remake the offense, the defense features several returning veterans who will step up as leaders on and off the field. Against TCU, that unit will need to hold down the fort, as the offense could take some time to materialize. Even more so, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick could miss this game, as he has been away from the team on medical leave, with no timetable for return yet.

Nevertheless, Belichick understands the pressure heading into this season, and his focus solely being on TCU is the correct approach. With that in mind, North Carolina needs to do everything possible to start this season on a positive note, and picking up a win in the season opener will go a long way toward that.